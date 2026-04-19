Jake Mangum Shares Heartfelt Moment with Young Pirates Fans

PITTSBURGH — Jake Mangum is mostly focused on doing everything he can to help the Pittsburgh Pirates win, but that doesn't stop him from remembering how important fans are to the game of baseball.

Mangum played in left field for the Pirates in their 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale at PNC Park on April 19 and after an inning, decided that he would throw a ball into the stands for a fan to grab.

This time, it wasn't just any regular fan, but to a young sibling duo at the bottom of the second row in bleachers in left field. Mangum threw the ball to the brother who then gave it to his sister, who was wearing a Mangum jersey.

Brother and sister then embraced each other in a big hug aftewards, showing the beauty of baseball and making a great memory at the ball park.

Jake Mangum threw this baseball to a young fan ...



The moment that unfolded after will melt your heart 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/ppJSZz3moj — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2026

Mangum told Jeff Hathorn of 93.7 The Fan after the game that he normally is throwing balls to fans with cones, but when he saw his jersey in PNC Park, he knew he had to make sure those fans got it.

"...But that time I saw the little girl doing this [pointing to my name on the back of her jersey] and it was my jersey," Mangum said. "I'm a new player here, so to see that, I was like, I think that was the first time I've seen my jersey in the stadium. That was pretty cool.

"So I just kind of pointed at her and I was like, 'Throwing it to you!', and her brother caught it and I just knew they were all related, because you saw the dad going, 'Yes! Yes! Yes!'."

Jake Mangum Filling Vital Role for Pirates in 2026

The Pirates acquried Mangum via a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays back on Dec. 19, which also included adding second baseman Brandon Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery , while sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros in the three-team transaction.

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) bunts for a single against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mangum was a first-year rookie in 2025, but had spent many years in the minor leagues before finally getting his chance with the Rays.

He showed good speed, versatility in the outfield and a pesky nature that saw him do anything he could to get on base.

Mangum is showing that now with the Pirates, who have used him as their fourth outfielder, playing all three spots and giving them a pinch-hit option off the bench as well.

He has slashed .283/.353/.326 for an OPS of .679 in 17 games, with 13 hits in 46 at-bats, two doubles, an RBI, five walks to nine strikeouts and three stolen bases.

Mangum has also started eight games for the Pirates, with three starts in right field, one start in center field and five starts in left field, with 12 games played there.

The Pirates will need Mangum around the rest of the season, as he gives the outfield trio some depth and the team a rare kind of player they'll need in their quest for a playoff berth.

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