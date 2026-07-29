Pirates Make Several Roster Moves Before Diamondbacks Series Finale

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continue making roster moves to give themselves the best chance to win.

The Pirates recalled three players from Triple-A Indianapolis, pitchers in right-hander Noah Murdock and left-hander Hunter Barco and outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, ahead of their series finale vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 29.

Pittsburgh also made three corresponding moves to make room on the 26-man roster, as they optioned pitchers in left-hander Brandon Eisert and right-hander Isaac Mattson, plus utility man Tyler Callihan.

It's a big shakeup ahead of a huge game, but moves that make sense for the Pirates going forward.

Why the Pirates Made These Moves

The Pirates needed pitchers after long bullpen outings vs. the Diamondbacks, including 4.2 innings in the 3-2 walk-off win in 10 innings on July 27 and then eight innings in the comeback , but ultimately 8-7 defeat in 12 innings.

Barco and Murdock provide the Pirates available arms, as they are in the midst of 17 games in 17 days and will make similar moves like this during this time, especially if they have long bullpen games.

Mar 6, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Noah Murdock (58) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garcia comes back, as Callihan has struggled for the Pirates, slashing .161/.197/.274 for an OPS of .471 in his past 25 games.

The Pirates hope they can get the right-handed power bat they need from Garcia, as they have struggled against left-handed pitching this season.

What Pirates Get in Newcomers

Barco had two stints with the Pirates, neither of which were successful, as they used him in a bulk relief role out of the bullpen.

He posted a 7.71 ERA over five outings and 11.2 innings pitched for the Pirates, with nine walks to eight strikeouts, a .292 BAA and a 1.97 WHIP.

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Hunter Barco (45) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barco hasn't necessarily had a better time down at Indianapolis, posting a 3-6 record over 14 appearances and seven starts, plus a 4.89 ERA over 46.0 innings pitched.

Murdock earned a 40-man roster spot back in early July and was the 27th man for the Pirates' doubleheader vs. the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 22, but didn't pitch.

He has done well with Indianapolis, posting a 2.89 ERA over 15 appearances and 18.2 innings pitched.

Garcia spent about three weeks with the Pirates from May 19 to June 7, but struggled to show off his power in that time, slashing .200/.243/.229 for an OPS of .472 in 13 games.

He's hit better in Triple-A, .270/.340/.422 for an OPS of .762 in 58 games, with seven home runs.

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