PITTSBURGH – In what has become a routine sight this season, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ middle relief corps collapsed again, turning a tied ballgame in the seventh inning into a 8-3 defeat against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park.



While the lead was technically blown in the "late innings", it was a "middle inning" bulk reliever who again cost the Pirates the game.

Rookie right-hander Wilber Dotel, thrust into a 2-2 game to start the seventh inning, issued a leadoff walk, surrendered a single, then walked another batter to load the bases with no outs.

A sacrifice fly from Xavier Edwards broke the tie, and Dotel remained on the mound long enough to allow an RBI single and a two-run double off the wall from Owen Caissie.

By the time Dotel was pulled with two outs in the inning, the Marlins led 6-2, and Dotel’s line read four earned runs with three walks.



This followed a Braxton Ashcraft start that wasn't great, but good enough to keep the Pirates in the game. Ashcraft threw five innings and allowed two runs. He struggled with efficiency in the early innings, but settled in before getting the hook.

A Troubling Pattern

The loss extended a troubling season-long pattern. Entering Friday, Pirates relievers were the clear Achilles heel for the team. The front office responded earlier in the day by promoting right-hander Antwone Kelly from Triple-A Indianapolis, the third starting pitcher this season moved to the bullpen in an attempt to patch a bridge that keeps buckling.



Could the lack of relief experience from pitchers like Dotel be a reason for the struggles? The players often say that pitching is pitching, but there is a clear difference in preparation and execution in these roles. Is there a chance that some of the middle-inning guys could level out those ballooning ERAs later this summer?

Kelly made his major-league debut in the eighth inning, after Dotel had already blown the lead. He recorded the final out of the seventh inning to finally bring Pittsburgh off the field. However, he gave up a double and then a two-run home run in the next frame.

Marlins' Streak

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young winner, delivered a quality start (7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 K), and the Marlins, winners of eight of their last ten, showed why their pitching staff has been one of baseball’s hottest over the past few weeks. Alcantara was extremely efficient all night and never let baserunners pile on for Pittsburgh.



The bottom of the eighth and ninth innings were formalities. Alcantara had already left after seven strong innings—four hits, two earned runs, six strikeouts. Miami’s own bullpen, a group that had quietly been among baseball’s best over the past few weeks, shut the door without drama. The Marlins are suddenly looking like the 2023 version that brought them to the playoffs. They didn’t need to be great. They just needed to wait for the Pirates to beat themselves.



As the final pitch—an Endy Rodriguez strikeout—settled into the glove of Marlins’ catcher Joe Mack, the crowd filed out in a resigned shuffle. Another ugly loss, another game handed away by the bullpen.

The Pirates’ lack of bullpen depth now faces a critical test: Miami’s resurgence suggests this weekend series will demand every close game be finished, not fumbled. Friday night, in the seventh inning, the Pirates failed that test again.



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