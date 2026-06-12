Pirates Have Another Starting Pitcher Ready for Bullpen Role

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ starting pitching surplus has produced yet another bullpen promotion, as right-hander Antwone Kelly was officially added to the major league roster ahead of Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. The move continues a distinct organizational trend: Pittsburgh has now shifted three starting pitchers into relief roles this season, using its deep rotation pipeline to attempt to fortify the back end of games.

Kelly, 22, had made 10 starts this year for Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 4.50 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 54 innings. But with the Pirates’ rotation fully stocked and two other starters already transitioned to the bullpen, the club opted to bring Kelly up for a multi-inning relief assignment, a key need for a team that has struggled in the middle innings. Relief pitcher Brandan Bidois was demoted to Triple-A to make room for Kelly on the roster.

“It feels amazing,” Kelly said during a brief pregame interview inside the Pirates’ home clubhouse at PNC Park. “This is a dream come true. It feels really good.”

Kelly’s path to the majors is the latest ripple from Pittsburgh’s starting pitching depth. Earlier in the season, Wilber Dotel was promoted from Indianapolis as a reliever and has remained in the bullpen, where he owns a 4.32 ERA across eight appearances. Dotel, who started 27 games in Double-A last year, has not returned to a rotation role since his call-up.

Then, last month, the Pirates moved Carmen Mlodzinski to the bullpen when Jared Jones was activated from the injured list. Mlodzinski began the season as a member of the starting rotation, making nine starts before shifting to relief to make room for Jones in the rotation.

Kelly now joins that same conversion project. He learned of his promotion in typical fashion for a modern player winding down in the evening.

The Call

“I was at home and started playing PlayStation, and I got a random call...” Kelly said, recounting the moment he received the news from Pirates management. “I picked it up and the manager called me and was like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to the show.’ So, that was crazy.”

The first calls he made were to Aruba, where his parents still live.

“My mom, my dad and my family. Just called and we were all crying,” Kelly said. “They’re catching a flight right now. They will get here tonight.”

Kelly, who grew up in Aruba, becomes the first pitcher from the island to reach the majors since 2007, and only the fourth player from the country in MLB history. He said the significance is not lost on him.

“It means everything,” Kelly said. “I think 17 years ago was the last pitcher, so it feels good.”

A New Role?

Asked what the Pirates told him about his role, Kelly said the conversation was direct and open-ended.

“Just come here and give it my all,” he recalled. “Try to win. Whatever they tell me. Wherever they want me to throw, I’ll be happy to do it.”

While the club has not specified a role beyond the bullpen, Kelly expects to pitch in relief beginning immediately. He said the mental adjustment from starter to reliever is simpler than many assume.

“I think you just gotta have the same mentality. It’s baseball at the end of the day,” he said. “So, starter, reliever, whatever they want. I’ll be ready.”

Kelly’s fastball has drawn significant attention in the minors, regularly touching 99 mph and sitting in the 96-98 range. Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez, who caught Kelly in spring training, has been known to joke that the right-hander throws 110. Kelly smiled when asked what else he brings beyond velocity.

"Gonna see a lot of adrenaline, of course. Try to control it and just bring the heat,” Kelly said. “Just throw the fastball in there and see if they can hit it. Then mix in some offspeed pitches with it.”

He leaned on veteran teammates during spring training to prepare for this moment.

“In spring training this season, it was my first big-league spring training, so I talked to most of the guys about how they feel,” Kelly said. “They’d say it’s the same baseball, just with more fans and a bigger field.”

Kelly is expected to be available out of the bullpen for Friday night’s series opener against the Marlins.

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