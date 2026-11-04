Pirates Might Have Star Prospect Brewing at Shortstop

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some great future players in their farm system, and one is finishing 2026 off the best way he can.

Pirates shortstop prospect Wyatt Sanford has excelled for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League, so much so that he's earned a Fall Star nod.

Sanford is one of nine infielders for the National League who will take on the American League in the Fall Stars Game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Nov. 8.

It's a big honor for Sanford, who is quickly rising up the prospect ranks and should make the top 100 in 2027.

How Sanford has Performed in the Arizona Fall League

It's been a strong showing for Stanford with Glendale, batting .283/.386/.417 for an OPS of .803 in 15 games, with 13 runs scored, 17 hits, two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and nine walks to 16 strikeouts.

Sanford is tied for the most hits on Glendale, third in runs scored, fifth in batting average, on-base percentage, RBI and walks, seventh in OPS and eighth in slugging percentage.

He hit a home run in the AFL season opener against the Salt River Rafters on Oct. 4 to get off to a great start.

Sanford then hit the longest home run of his professional career against the Mesa Solar Sox, leading off with a solo shot in the 10-0 win on Oct. 22.

He hit a 95.9 mph four-seam fastball 106.8 mph and 454 feet to center field off of Mesa right-handed starting pitcher Kyle Robinson, a former Pirates pitching prospect who they traded for Kirby Yates .

Sanford joins right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez as the two Pirates' representatives in the Fall Stars Game.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanford Has Breakout Season in 2026

It was a great 2026 campaign for Sanford, who excelled for High-A Greensboro, despite missing two months with a hand injury.

Sanford hit .292/.423/.551 for an OPS of .974 in 72 games, with 80 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 42 RBI, 48 walks to 100 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 34 attempts.

One of the biggest improvements Sanford made was with his power, going from just five home runs in 64 games in his first professional season in 2025 to 19 total this season with two on his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton.

Sanford earned a spot in Baseball America's "25 MLB Prospects Who Boosted Production With Exit Velocity Gains In 2026," as he improved his 90% exit velocity by 5.3 mph to 108 mph.

The 20-year-old spoke with Alex Stumpf of North Shore Nine and said that he's learned to be calmer at the plate and to try to put the ball in play more, while also building his body in the weight room to have that power swing in his arsenal.

“This year was definitely a big confidence boost for sure. It felt really good coming up to the plate with an extra tool this year and I think it’s just going to propel me in my career with the years coming.

“Working on becoming a complete hitter down here. Had a lot of swing-and-misses here so trying to refine that while I’m here and if I can refine that, I’ll be a good little player.”

Sanford is a strong defensive player, with "55" grades for his fielding from MLB Pipeline and Baseball America , and a "60" grade for his arm, all above-average marks.

The big challenge for Sanford next season will be how he performs at Double-A Altoona, which will determine his path to MLB going forward, whether that happens sooner or later.

Sanford told Stumpf that he's willing to give it his all and that he envisions winning with the Pirates in the future, something any fan can buy into.

“Dirt bag man. Just a complete player. Someone who’s gonna be diving all over the field, gonna get that jersey dirty and just bring a couple championships to Pittsburgh, hopefully.”