Pirates Name Braxton Ashcraft Replacement Against Cubs

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have Braxton Ashcraft for his scheduled start, so they're turning to another exciting young arm.

The Pirates will have rookie right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel start against the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Sept. 11.

Dotel takes over from Ashcraft, whom the Pirates just put on the 15-day injured list with right-side discomfort , and need someone to fill his role.

It marks the first MLB start for Dotel and one where he can really show he belongs with the Pirates in 2027.

What the Pirates Have in Dotel

The Pirates need Dotel throwing, as he can handle a longer outing if needed and is one of their few available arms.

Dotel was a starting pitcher in the minor leagues , with 81 starts in 96 games before 2026, and last threw two innings of relief in the 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in the series opener at Rate Field on Sept. 8.

Jul 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wilber Dotel (66) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have used Dotel as a relief pitcher , with all 17 outings across his five stints in MLB this season, taking on as long as four innings and as short as an inning.

Dotel has put together a strong 2026 campaign , despite two of his June outings, where he gave up 10 earned runs over 1.2 innings, being a blemish on his stat line, as he went on the 15-day injured list with a right lat muscle strain after them.

He's posted a 1.93 ERA outside of that and also pitched well in the second half of the season, a 2.51 ERA over eight games and 14.1 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts to nine walks, a .245 BAA and a 1.26 WHIP.

Dotel can reach 100 mph with his four-seam fastball, averaging 98.3 mph, while also mixing in his slider and cutter.

If Dotel can throw two to three innings with limited or no damage, the Pirates will get the most out of their rookie.

Who Else Will Pitch vs. the Cubs?

The Pirates have 10 other pitchers out of their bullpen who could feature against the Cubs in this bullpen game.

Two other rookies who could pitch are right-handers, Khristian Curtis and Antwone Kelly, both starting pitchers in the minor leagues, and can take on bulk roles vs. the Cubs.

Sep 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Khristian Curtis (64) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates also have two other middle-relief pitchers in Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez , if they don't turn to their rookies.

Pittsburgh may also use right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar or left-handed pitchers in Brandon Eisert and Gregory Soto.

Right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver and left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery are two pitchers who won't pitch vs. the Cubs, as they've both pitched the past two games.

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