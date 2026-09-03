Pirates Bring Back Rookie Pitcher For Giants Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates exhausted their bullpen in the first two games vs. the San Francisco Giants and added some much-needed help ahead of the next game.

The Pirates recalled rookie right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of the series finale against the Giants at PNC Park on Sept. 3.

Pittsburgh then optioned left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk to Indianapolis as the corresponding move, making room for Dotel on the 28-man roster.

The Pirates and Giants have split the past two games, and Dotel will most likely play a role in this final game, where he'll try to help his team win the series.

Why the Pirates Brought Dotel Back

The Pirates used their bullpen heavily in the first two games, 9.1 innings and eight of their 10 pitchers throwing.

Paul Skenes only went 4.2 innings in the series opener on Sept. 1, a 13-12 win, and the Pirates used six pitchers over the next 4.1 innings, including right-handed pitchers in Yohan Ramírez, Camilo Doval and Luke Weaver, plus left-handed pitchers in Evan Sisk, Gregory Soto and Mason Montgomery.

Sep 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Luke Weaver (18) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bubba Chandler then threw five innings in the second game on Sept. 2, and the Pirates used left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert for the sixth inning, right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski for three innings and Doval in the 10th inning in the 5-4 loss.

The only bullpen pitchers who didn't pitch were right-handers Lake Bachar and Kirby Yates , with Bachar starting this game against the Giants, their bullpen game.

Dotel last threw one inning on Sept. 1 for Indianapolis, so he is available to throw for the Pirates against the Giants.

What the Pirates Need from Dotel vs. the Giants

Dotel has started for most of his career, but he's pitched out of the bullpen for the Pirates.

Bachar will most likely throw two or even three innings, then Dotel should come in and throw three to four innings himself, most likely the latter, if all things go well.

Jul 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wilber Dotel (66) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dotel has had some successful bulk role outings for the Pirates, four perfect innings against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27, three consecutive outings of three scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs (May 25) and Minnesota Twins (May 29) at PNC Park and also against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park (June 2) and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium (July 20).

The Pirates will want Dotel attacking hitters with his 98+ mph fastball and combining that with his slider and cutter.

Pittsburgh should have right-handed pitchers, Ramírez and Weaver, plus left-handed pitchers, Eisert, Soto and Montgomery, as the other available arms against the Giants.

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