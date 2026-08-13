Pirates Name New Leadoff Hitter vs. Marlins
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need anyone to bolster their struggling offense in their lineup, and a new leadoff hitter may do just that.
The Pirates have first baseman Spencer Horwitz leading off against the Miami Marlins in the series finale at loanDepot Park on Aug. 13.
Horwitz takes over for center fielder Jake Mangum, who bats seventh and had hit leadoff in 33 of the past 42 games.
It's a big chance for the Pirates first baseman to really assert himself in the lineup and show that he can be the dominant hitter he was in the first half of the season.
Horwitz Looking to Get Back to Best Form
The Pirates didn't have Horwitz for quite some time, as he suffered a left hamstring injury that kept him out from June 25 to Aug. 1, with 43 games missed.
Horwitz has returned to the Pirates, but hasn't had the same success at the plate, slashing .100/.206/.133 for an OPS of .339 in nine games with three hits in 30 at-bats.
The Pirates haven't had Horwitz leadoff since June 24, the game he got injured trying to beat out a double play, and has hit in the four spot three times and batted fifth five times.
Horwitz hit leadoff 25 times before his injury, including 24 times in his past 27 games before the injury.
He had great success in the leadoff spot, batting .276/.388/.469 for an OPS of .857, with 27 hits, four doubles, five home runs, eight RBI and 15 walks to 14 strikeouts.
This could give Horwitz the boost he needs and see him hit the way he did prior, which was .280/.386/.455 for an OPS of .842, with 69 hits, 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 40 walks to 40 strikeouts.
Pirates Shake Up Lineup vs. Marlins
Player
Position
Batting Side
Spencer Horwitz
First Base
Left
Brandon Lowe
Designated Hitter
Left
Bryan Reynolds
Left Fielder
Switch
Nick Gonzales
Second Base
Right
Esmerlyn Valdez
Right Fielder
Right
Jacob Gonzalez
Shortstop
Left
Jake Mangum
Center Fielder
Switch
Jared Triolo
Third Base
Right
Rafael Flores Jr.
Catcher
Right
The Pirates made a few changes to their lineup, after not making any following the 2-0 loss in the series opener on Aug. 11, resulting in an 8-2 loss in the second game on Aug. 12.
Brandon Lowe will bat second, but serve as designated hitter for the seventh time this season and second time post All-Star break, last doing so in the 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 4.
Nick Gonzales moves to second base and hits fourth and Jared Triolo comes in at third base and bats eighth, while shortstop Jacob Gonzalez moves up to sixth in the lineup, rounding out the Pirates infield.
Right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez bats fifth after hitting seventh the past two games and Rafael Flores Jr. comes in at catcher for Henry Davis and bats ninth.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.