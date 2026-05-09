Pirates Outfield Changes Following Recent Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a steady outfield in 2026, but a key piece will miss some time.

The Pirates placed outfielder Jake Mangum on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to May 6, and recalled utility player Nick Yorke from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 8.

Mangum was set for a start in center field vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series finale at Chase Field on May 7, but departed prior due to his injury, putting Billy Cook in his place.

The Pirates now have to rely on others, as Mangum will likely miss the next two weeks with this injury.

How the Pirates Outfield Changes

The Pirates have their three main outfielders with Bryan Reynolds in left field, Oneil Cruz in center field and Ryan O'Hearn in right field.

Mangum provided the Pirates a player that could fit all three outfield spots, which is what they needed from him when they landed him in the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, that also garnered them second baseman Brandon Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

Apr 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) dives to catch a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Cook will now have to play more and fill in for an outfielder at times, particularly when they need to give someone a break over a long stretch of games.

Yorke also can play in right field and will likely take on that role when needed for the Pirates, as those two players are depth pieces for the outfield.

What the Pirates Miss with Jake Mangum Injured

Mangum has filled in whatever role that Pirates manager Don Kelly has asked of him, proving himself as a versatile option off the bench.

He has started 10 games and playing in 22 contests in left field, the two starts in center field and four starts in right field, appearing in 28 of the Pirates 34 games prior to him getting scratched from the lineup vs. the Diamondbacks.

Apr 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (28) hits an RBI single during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Mangum has slashed .260/.333/.288 for an OPS of .621 in 30 games, with 21 hits in 73 at-bats, 19 runs scored, two doubles, three RBI, seven walks to 18 strikeouts and five stolen bases.

He has served as a "pest" for opposing teams, not afraid to lay down a bunt at any time, always looking to move forward on the base paths and is known for his infield singles and his lack of power.

The Pirates will hope that his injury doesn't keep him out too long and that he can come back soon

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!