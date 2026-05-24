Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez Hits First MLB Home Run

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates recently brought up one of their better hitting prospects and he displayed the power potential he has.

Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez hit his first MLB home run, which came in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale at the Rogers Centre on May 24.

It was a two-run shot that put the Pirates up 4-1, as well, making for a really crucial hit for the team.

Valdez hit a sweeper over the middle of the plate from Blue Jays right-handed relief pitcher, sending ti 94.5 mph and 345 feet, an opposite field home run that he just got over the right field wall.

It is the first of what the Pirates hope will be many for the future power bat this season and in the coming years.

✅ First MLB Hit

✅ First MLB HR

✅ First Rookie Silent Treatment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ynQlYOOtk4 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 24, 2026

Esmerlyn Valdez Bringing Great Power to Pirates

The Pirates recalled Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 22, ahead of their series vs. the Blue Jays, marking his first major league call up.

Valdez had a great showing in Triple-A in 2026, with his 10 home runs ranking seventh-best in the International League at the time of his promotion.

May 24, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

He also hit two home runs in a doubleheader vs. Toledo on his final day with Indianapolis and had five home runs in his final five games at Triple-A.

Valdez had his breakthrough season in 2025, which saw him hit 26 home runs, the most of any Pirates minor leaguer.

That also included 20 home runs with High-A Greensboro in just 72 games, which helped him earn a spot in the Futures Game, alongside Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin , and a promotion to Double-A Altoona.

He got even better after the regular season, as he dominated in the Arizona Fall League, which saw him earn Offensive Player of the Year honors, a spot in the Fall Stars Game and a place in the Home Run Derby.

What the Pirates Will Expect From Valdez

Valdez's rise was quite impressive, as he hadn't played above Single-A before 2025 and signed with the Pirates for $130,000 in the 2021 International Signing Period from the Dominican Republic.

He started in right field each game during this series with the Blue Jays and will get more opportunities moving forward, especially with Ryan O'Hearn on the 10-day injured list.

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) circles the baes on a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates will want to see Valdez make adjustments and develop his approach at the plate, continuing what he had been doing at Triple-A, including with his improving plate discipline.

Valdez will also play at PNC Park for the next week, where the Pirates hope he gets acquainted with smashing some home runs into the left field bleachers.

The Pirates really need a right-handed power bat and someone that can attack left-handed pitching and Valdez has a great opportunity to go and do just that.

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