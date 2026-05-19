‘The Password’ Makes MLB Debut For Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a crucial series ahead of them vs. the St. Louis Cardinals and they're relying on a prospect to help them out in a big way.

The Pirates have Jhostynxon Garcia starting in right field and batting sixth against the Cardinals in the series opener at Busch Stadium on May 19. They recalled Garcia the same day from Triple-A Indianapolis and this is his team debut.

Garcia takes over from Ryan O'Hearn , who went on the 10-day injured list on May 17 with a right quad muscle strain, that could keep him out for a few weeks.

It's a great opportunity for Garcia, who can finally show exactly why the Pirates made a move for him this past offseason.

Why the Pirates Have Garcia Making His Debut

The Pirates had a few outfield options they could've used in right field over Garcia and in fact did so before they recalled him.

Jared Triolo started in right field the past two games, the final two contests of the series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, May 16-17, a surprising move for a player who had never started in the outfield prior to those two games.

Pittsburgh also had the likes of utility man Nick Yorke and outfielders Billy Cook and Jake Mangum start there at times.

The Pirates brought Garcia up because he can not only play all three outfield spots, but also due to the power that he brings when he steps to the plate.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) celebrates after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Garcia hit 20+ home runs in the minor leagues each of the past two seasons and the Pirates traded for him this offseason, sending right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo in exchange.

He is a right-handed power bat , that does take chances at the plate, but is needed with the absence of O'Hearn, who has been one of the Pirates better hitters this season.

Garcia had an excellent Spring Training, serving as one of the Pirates better hitters, but then struggled with Triple-A Indianapolis, before going on the 7-day injured list with lower back tightness on April 17.

He returned with Single-A Bradenton on a rehab assignment and hit three home runs over six games, before returning to Indianapolis, where he hit three home runs in his first three at-bats against Louisville on May 12.

It's a big ask for Garcia to produce how O'Hearn did, but the Pirates will want to see him drive the ball for power and a few home runs wouldn't hurt either.

Look at the Rest of the Pirates Lineup

Player Position Batting Side Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Oneil Cruz Center Field Left Jhostynxon Garcia Right Field Right Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Jared Triolo First Base Right Henry Davis Catcher Right

The Pirates are facing Cardinals left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, which results in a right-handed hitting lineup.

Third baseman Nick Gonzales will leadoff for the first time this season for the Pirates, while center fielder Oneil Cruz moves to fifth, hitting there for just the fourth time in 2026.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shortstop Konnor Griffin and second baseman Brandon Lowe will also switch places, with Griffin batting second and Lowe batting seventh.

Triolo takes over at first base for the left-handed hitting Spencer Horwitz and Marcell Ozuna returns to designated hitter, after Cruz was there the last game.

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