Esmerlyn Valdez Makes Pirates' Marcell Ozuna Expendable

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates salvaged their trip north of the border, winning the final game of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays. As has been the case recently, the offense came alive, propelling the team to victory.

The victory brought the Pirates to a 27-26 record, good for last place in the NL Central. It's a crowded division, and the Buccos are battling to keep pace. As the team keeps battling, finding consistency on offense is key. The team has produced at least four runs in four of their last six games, mostly off home runs, and they received another recent boost with the promotion of outfielder and power-hitter Esmerlyn Valdez.

The 22-year-old right-handed batter popped an opposite-field home run for his first MLB hit. It was a quick demonstration of the offensive upside Valdez brings to the Pirates, and it also signifies another major development. With Valdez's arrival, it could mark the end of Marcell Ozuna's time in Pittsburgh.

Why Ozuna is Now Expendable to Pirates

When the Pirates signed the veteran Ozuna, they believed they were adding a threat to the lineup that they would never have to worry about. It was a sort of "set it and forget it" acquisition.

But Ozuna's first season in Pittsburgh has been marked by inconsistency and underachievement relative to expectations. In 159 at-bats, the slugger holds a batting average of .189, with an OPS of .594, a .314 slugging percentage, and a .279 on-base percentage.

The five home runs and 20 runs batted in are below expectations as well. Despite his veteran leadership and manager Don Kelly continuing to deploy him, Ozuna has failed to be the impact bat he was signed to be.

In the middle of a tight race for the NL Central, the Pirates can't afford to keep letting players figure things out. It's one thing when a young player is working through a difficult slump. When a veteran of over 1,600 MLB games continues to struggle, the leash canot be extended any further.

May 21, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) looks on during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Can Valdez Stick at the MLB Level?

Valdez took eight at-bats against the Blue Jays over the first MLB series of his career. He managed just one hit in those at-bats, but it was a hit that showed all the Pirates needed to see.

The scouting report on Valdez highlights his strength. Even when he doesn't get all of a pitch, he has developed a mastery of his frame and swing mechanics, allowing him to do damage on any pitch.

That was on full display for his first MLB hit. With a runner on first base, the Blue Jays pitcher tried to throw a breaking ball on the outside corner of the plate. Valdez sat on the pitch perfectly, driving the ball over the right field wall.

✅ First MLB Hit

✅ First MLB HR

✅ First Rookie Silent Treatment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ynQlYOOtk4 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 24, 2026

What made the swing so impressive was how effortless it appeared. It looked as if he hit an easy pop fly to the outfield, but his strength and power drove the ball over the fence.

That's the kind of pop the Pirates were expecting from Ozuna night in and night out. Valdez is less than 10 plate appearances into his MLB career, but he's already made the veteran expendable in the Pirates' lineup.

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