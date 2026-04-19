Pirates Outfielder Prospect Goes on Injured List

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a top prospect in the minor leagues, that won't play them for the next few games.

Pirates outfielder prospect Jhostynxon Garcia went on the 7-day injured list on April 17 with lower back tightness, according to the transactions log . It is not the most serious injury, but Garcia won't return for the Pirates until next weekend at earliest, but likely will be longer.

Garcia has struggled so far with Triple-A Indianapolis so far in 2026, slashing .158/.186/.175 for an OPS of .361 in 14 games, with nine hits in 57 at-bats, a double, three RBI, two walks to 17 strikeouts and no home runs

The Pirates will hope that Garcia comes back soon and also gives them what they acquired him for this past winter.

Why the Pirates are High on Garcia

Garcia joined the Pirates in a five-player trade with the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4, which saw right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo go the other way. The Pirates also acquired Jesus Travieso, while sending both catcher Adonys Guzman and left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego.

Sep 28, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

He came over from the Red Sox with just seven at-bats at the major league level, but one of their better prospects, with solid defense in the outfield, but most importantly, a great right-handed power bat.

Garcia has hit 20+ home runs in the minor leagues the past two seasons, including 21 in 2025, with 18 of those coming at Triple-A Worcester, and then 23 home runs in 2024, with 16 coming at High-A Greenville.

His swing is smooth and fluid, as he opens up his body and crushes balls that catch the plate or in the zone at all.

Garcia also gives the Pirates a player with six years of team control and a bat that works at PNC Park, as he hits his home runs to left field, which is the deeper part of the ball park, but one that would allow Garcia to excel at the major league level.

He is also the fifth best prospect in the Pirates farm system, according to both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America .

Garcia Has Promising Spring Training

The Pirates had some good showings in the Grapefruit League during Spring Training, but Garcia was by far their best bat.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Garcia slashed .405/.463/.595 for an OPS of 1.058 in 17 games, with 15 hits in 37 at-bats, a double, two home runs, five RBI and four walks to 10 strikeouts. with three stolen bases as well.

One of his home runs came off of 2025 All-Star and Detroit Tigers right-handed starting pitcher Casey Mize, a two-run shot that gave the Pirates a 7-5 win on March 14.

His play impressed Pirates manager Don Kelly and showed fans that he would likely try to make a difference earlier on at the major league level if given that chance.

Garcia must now get back healthy and perform at Triple-A, before the Pirates will give him a run of games with them in 2026.

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