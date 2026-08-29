Pirates Prospect Murf Gray's Milestone Home Run Signals Breakthrough

Murf Gray has been everything the Pittsburgh Pirates could have hoped for and more since they selected him early on in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The 22-year-old third baseman hit his 30th home run of the season for Double-A Altoona against Erie (Detroit Tigers), a milestone that underscores both his remarkable power and his recent adjustment to a new level of competition.

Gray went down to the bottom half of the strike zone and drove a breaking ball 400-plus feet to left-center field.

The home run was yet another impressive hitting display from Gray, and a good sign for a player who will see much more breaking pitches at the Triple-A level next season.

Murf Gray launches his 30th roundtripper of the year, seventh since joining the Double-A @AltoonaCurve 💪



MLB’s No. 94 prospect becomes just the 2nd @Pirates Minor Leaguer since 2014 to reach the 30-home run mark in a single season: pic.twitter.com/8p6ZixSWkt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 28, 2026

Gray Makes Pirates' History After Latest Home Run

The home run, Gray's seventh since his promotion to Double-A, marked his third long ball in the past seven games.

Gray became just the second Pirates prospect since 2014 to hit at least 30 home runs in a season, when Mason Martin hit 35 in 2019, per Tim Crowley of MLB.Com.

Mar 1, 2021; Sarasota, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Mason Martin (80) poses during media day at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: MLB Photos via USA Today Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Pirates have high hopes that Gray's development into a major league hitter will go better than Martin's did, as the 27-year-old last played in the minor leagues back in 2024.

He has hit 30 home runs across three levels in the minor leagues, eight home runs in 38 games with Single-A Bradenton and 15 home runs in 43 games with High-A Greensboro and he's finally showing off his power with Altoona.

Gray Working Through Initial Double-A Struggles

The most promising prospects often face new obstacles when they move up a level, and Gray's promotion to Double-A Altoona was no exception.

This recent power surge is a significant development for Gray, who initially struggled after arriving in Altoona.

He saw his Double-A average dip to .133 on August 14 as he adjusted to more sophisticated pitching sequences and sharper command. However, as he has grown more comfortable against Eastern League arms, his production has steadily risen.

FALMOUTH. 07/27/24 West third baseman Murf Gray catches Ethan Petry of the East between bases . All Star Cape League game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His average for Altoona climbed to a more respectable .222 following his home run vs. Erie, and he is still maintaining a .390 on-base-percentage, so his contributions to the Curve's offense remain significant.

But now his power is starting to match the production that we saw from him earlier in the summer.

He is one of only 14 minor leaguers to hit 30 home runs this season and is batting a robust .301 across three levels of the Pirates' farm system, showcasing his ability to produce.

The Pirates took Gray 73rd overall in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2025 draft out of Fresno State, after he earned Mountain West Conference First Team honors and led his school to the College World Series in both 2024 and 2025.

While some evaluators questioned his chase rate, he has quickly quieted those concerns by performing at every level he has been assigned to, as Gray's ascent through the Pirates' system has been rapid.

He began the 2026 season with the Low-A Bradenton Marauders, where he hit .359 before earning a promotion to High-A Greensboro in May.

His success continued with the Grasshoppers, earning him South Atlantic League Player of the Month honors in June and leading to another promotion to Altoona shortly after the All-Star break.

Whats Next for Gray?

Gray has combined a .301/.402/.569 slash line with 30 home runs, 23 doubles and 89 RBIs across all levels in 2026, cementing his status as a top performer in the Pirates' organization.

MLB.com recently added him to its top 100 prospects list, putting the rising slugger at 94th overall.

Gray is putting himself in a strong position to potentially make his major league debut as early as next season, thanks to his powerful bat and consistent on-base ability.

He has reached base safely in every game he has played for Altoona, a streak that now stands at 17 games, and his on-base percentage for the Curve is an impressive .405.

As the minor league season enters its final weeks , Gray's continued development will be one of the most compelling storylines for Pirates fans to watch.

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