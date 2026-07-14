Pirates Prospect Murf Gray Earns Second Promotion of 2026

PITTSBURGH — Murf Gray has had an excellent first full season of professional baseball and the Pittsburgh Pirates have rewarded him for it once again.

The Pirates promoted Gray to Double-A Altoona from High-A Greensboro, per Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com , marking his second promotion of 2026.

Gray spent April 3-May 18 with Single-A Bradenton, 45 days before earning his first promotion , and then May 19-July 14, 56 days or eight weeks with Greensboro, but likely won't get officially moved to Altoona until July 17, when teams start up again after the All-Star break, which would make it 59 days.

The Pirates third base prospect is moving fast through the minor leagues and he's getting closer and closer to making his major league debut.

Gray Excels with Greensboro

This second promotion for Gray doesn't happen if he didn't keep up his great hitting that he had when he was at Bradenton.

Gray was exceptional from the plate for Greensboro, slashing .302/.381/.610 for an OPS of .991 in 43 games, with 52 hits in 172 at-bats, eight doubles, 15 home runs, 36 RBI and 22 walks to 41 strikeouts.

FALMOUTH. 07/27/24 West third baseman Murf Gray catches Ethan Petry of the East between bases . All Star Cape League game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He dominated for the Grasshoppers in June, batting .333/.417/.644 for an OPS of 1.061 in 22 games, with 29 hits in 87 at-bats, six doubles, seven home runs, 15 RBI and 14 walks to 19 strikeouts.

Gray's play earned him South Atlantic League Player of the Month, as he showed he could just about anything when he stepped into the batter's box.

He also started 33 games at third base and started 11 games at designated hitter with Greensboro, showing he is still serving as a corner infielder.

Why Pirates Fans Should Be Excited About Gray

Gray is only one year removed from joining the Pirates, who took him with the 73rd overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Fresno State in Competitve Balance Round B.

He has hit incredibly well overall, slashing .328/.406/.608 for an OPS of 1.014 in 81 games, 66 runs scored, 103 hits, 19 doubles, 23 home runs, 70 RBI and 37 walks to 71 strikeouts.

Gray leads all Pirates minor leaguers in home runs, RBI, runs scored and hits, as well as batting average, slugging percentage and OPS for players with at least 50 games played.

He has moved up the prospect rankings, including eighth on the Pirates, per Baseball America, and 18th for the franchise, per MLB Pipeline, who ranks him the 10th best third baseman prospect.

Gray is showing that at any level he can hit and that he can deal with advanced pitching and improve over time.

If he continues on this pace, he could make his MLB debut as early as next season, something the Pirates would love from their hot-hitting third baseman.

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