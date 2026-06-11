Pirates Rookie Catcher Gets Big Opportunity During Dodgers Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have the chance for a series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park and have a new player that could help them do just that.

The Pirates are giving Rafael Flores Jr. the start at catcher in the series finale vs. the Dodgers on June 11, and he will hit eighth in the batting order. It marks just his second MLB start at catcher, first doing so in the 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 23, 2025.

Flores gets the start for the Pirtes as their sole healthy and available Pirates catcher on the 40-man roster.

Henry Davis went on the Paternity List and Endy Rodríguez departed the 9-8 win vs. the Dodgers on June 10 after the seventh inning, putting Flores in for the rest of the game. Joey Bart is also still on the 10-day injured list.

Why This Starts is Significant for Flores

Flores just joined the Pirates on June 10, marking his first MLB stint this season after spending his previous time with Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Pirates haven't placed Rodríguez on the injured list, but it's up to Flores to help the Pirates behind the plate and at the plate as well.

Flores didn't hit well down in Triple-A, slashing .207/.320/.324 for an OPS of .644 in 53 games, with 39 hits in 188 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 27 RBI and 29 walks to 64 strikeouts.

Sep 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rafael Flores (43) in the batting cage before the game against the Athletics at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He ranked amongst the weakest International League qualified hitters, tied for the 11th-lowest batting average, the 13th-lowest OPS and the 15th-lowest slugging percentage.

The Pirates landed Flores in a trade from the New York Yankees at the 2025 deadline, as they sent former All-Star closer David Bednar the other way.

Flores hit 21 home runs in 2024 and 22 home runs in 2025 across his time in the minor leagues, making him a desirable addition for the Pirates, who wanted a catcher and first baseman that could provide right-handed power.

He hasn't done that this season, but this game vs. the Dodgers gives him the chance to start

Flores worked a walk in the eighth inning and ended up scoring on a three-run home run from right fielder Tyler Callihan , which gave the Pirates a 7-6 lead, after trailing 6-1 earlier.

He also will catch Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller , who has struggled in his last few starts, with an 8.31 ERA over his last five outings.

If Flores can provide some good at-bats and call a good game for Keller, he'll give the Pirates a great chance to win a massive series over the two-time reigning World Series Champions.

Pirates Lineup vs. the Dodgers

Player Position Batting Side Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Fielder Switch Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Esmerlyn Valdez Right Fielder Right Jake Mangum Center Fielder Switch Rafael Flores Jr. Catcher Right Jared Triolo Shortstop Right

The Pirates face off against Dodgers left-handed starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski, which means they're employing five right-handed batters and two switch hitters, with just two left-handed batters.

Esmerlyn Valdez is another rookie in the Pirates lineup, earning his second MLB stint and recall from Triple-A ahead of this game, as center fielder Oneil Cruz went on the 10-day injured list.

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) in the batting cage before the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Valdez starts in right field and bats sixth, while Bryan Reynolds stays in left field and bats third and Jake Mangum continues on in center field and bats seventh, rounding out the Pirates outfield.

The Pirates have Marcell Ozuna in at designated hitter in place of the left-handed hitter in Ryan O'Hearn.

Pittsburgh keeps the same infield, but third baseman Nick Gonzales bats leadoff for the sixth time this season, while first baseman Spencer Horwitz bats fifth. Second baseman Brandon Lowe stays second in the batting order, while shortstop Jared Triolo will hit ninth again.

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