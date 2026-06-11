Pirates Make Esmerlyn Valdez Move After Oneil Cruz Injury

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a pair of moves before the finale of their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Per an announcement from the Pirates, they've recalled outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis.

ROSTER MOVES: Today we recalled OF Esmerlyn Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned INF Davis Wendzel to Indianapolis. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 11, 2026

As the corresponding move, Pittsburgh optioned infielder Davis Wendzel to Triple-A. Additionally, the club has placed catcher Shawn Ross on the taxi squad after Endy Rodriguez left last night's game with left hip discomfort.

What Valdez Brings to Pirates

An international free agent who signed with Pittsburgh in January 2021 for a bonus of $130,000, Valdez has climbed the ranks of the organization's farm system and established himself as one of its top prospects.

FanGraphs recently ranked the 22-year-old as the Pirates' No. 8 farmhand, with his power and selective approach being the hallmarks of his profile as a hitter.

"Valdez has excellent plate discipline and shows no splits of suspicion that might indicate he’s simply passive," Eric Longenhagen wrote. "He’s a selective hitter; he’s doesn’t expand a ton with two strikes or against breaking balls, and he also attacks pitches in the heart of the plate. This helps weaponize Valdez’s dangerous all-fields power against pitches in the lower two thirds of the strike zone. He has enough juice to go deep to the opposite field gap, and when he isn’t crushing mistake breaking balls, he’s hooking a lot of them down the third base line for potential doubles."

May 24, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) celebrates hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixthinning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Valdes has slashed .255/.388/.526 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs over 237 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.

He made his big-league debut on May 22 this year, and he's logged a .722 OPS over five games with a pair of home runs.

Wendzel's Time in Pittsburgh

The No. 41 overall pick by the Texas Rangers in the 2019 MLB Draft, Wendzel was later traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2024 and signed with the Pirates as a minor league free agent this past offseason.

The 29-year-old, who recorded a .397 OPS in his first taste of major league action with Texas back in 2024, has put up an .852 OPS with nine homers for Indianapolis this season.

Wendzel was added to the Pirates' 26-man roster on June 7. He played in two games for the club before getting sent down, which included an 0-for-4 performance in the series opener vs. Los Angeles.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!