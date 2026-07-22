Pirates Reveal Starting Pitchers for Yankees Doubleheader

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates again have to deal with a doubleheader and that means a change to their starting pitchers.

Mitch Keller will start game one for the Pirates and then Bubba Chandler will come in for the second game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 22.

The Yankees will have right-handed starting pitcher Gerrit Cole up against Keller and left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried facing off against Chandler.

Expect Keller to take the mound shortly after 1:05 p.m. for the first pitch and Chandler to start things off after 7:05 p.m.

What Does This Mean for Pirates Rotation Going Forward

The Pirates normally have taken one of their pitchers off of the doubleheader, but kept it the same this time around.

Both Keller and Chandler will still get adequate rest, as the Pirates have a day off on July 23, following this series and then go after that.

Jul 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It does set the Pirates up well for their following series with the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, July 24-26, which should have Jared Jones in the series opener, Paul Skenes in the next game and then Braxton Ashcraft in the series finale.

Keller and Chandler should be ready for the next Pirates series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks, July 27-29, with Chandler likely going in the series opener and then Keller pitching in the second game.

Big Matchup Between Both Teams in this Doubleheader

The Pirates dropped the seres opener 8-5 on July 20 and now look to get back against the Yankees.

Pittsburgh erased an early 4-0 deficit, but right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft and some not-so-great defense led the Yankees to score eight runs over three innings.

Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana almost got in a fight with Yankees shortstop José Caballero in the eighth inning, but that was the last real fight the Pirates put up in that game.

Jul 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana (60) is held back by catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) as benches cleared during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees will have both Fried and Cole on the mound, two top pitchers when they are on their very best.

Fried is just coming back from injury and Cole, a former Pirates pitcher from 2013-17, underwent Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2025.

The Pirates are right there when it comes to the National League Wild Card race , as they're batting the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres for that final spot in the postseason.

Pittsburgh will need great outings from Keller and Chandler, who both have had some inconsistencies as of late.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!