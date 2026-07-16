Pirates' Paul Skenes Takes Another Jab at Yankees

PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes has dealt with rumors of him leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates for a bigger market, but he once again showed he has no intention of going anywhere.

Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne spoke with the Twinstripe Reporters on the All-Star red carpet in Philadelphia on July 14, twin brothers in 11-year-olds Carter and Cooper Thomas.

The twins asked Skenes and Dunne about how they dressed and to which Skenes said he dressed himself and Dunne went off of his suit colors, blue and black.

They then told Skenes and Dunne they looked nice, to which Skenes said, "Thanks, you too. Except for the pinstripes," a clear dig at the New York Yankees uniform.

Skenes Deals With Yankees Rumors Again at All-Star Festivities

This isn't the first time, nor the last, that Skenes will deal with rumors of him wanting to depart for the Yankees or another big-market team.

Skenes had another incident during All-Star media availability at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, where an unidentified reporter said, "Just got the best interview of all time with Paul Skenes, future Yankee."

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) speaks before the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates ace was bewildered by this comment and just said, "Who's?" before other reporters were surprised by the comment as well.

It was another moment where Skenes had to deal with a ridiculous statement, instead of fielding a legitimate question for a momentous occasion.

Why Skenes Constantly Has Yankees Rumors Thrown at Him

The Pirates are a small market team and the Yankees are one of the biggest, most successful and wealthiest ball clubs in baseball.

Baseball fans, media and others don't really see the Pirates keeping Skenes around for the long-term , as they don't envision them signing Skenes to a contract extension , due to the high salary and length of said contract for one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Jul 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some think Skenes would rather be in a bigger market, like New York or even going back home to Los Angeles and playing for the Dodgers, back-to-back World Series champions.

Despite the noise, Skenes has shut down wanting to leave the Pirates, reiterating his stance on bringing winning baseball back to Pittsburgh and playing a big role, himself, in doing just that.

Skenes has been brilliant in his time with the Pirates, a three-time All-Star, 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner.

He also shut down Yankees rumors after winning the Cy Young, following an article where an anonymous former teammate of his said he wanted to leave the Pirates for the Yankees.

Skenes has dealt with these rumors much less this season, as the Pirates are 50-47 at the All-Star break and just two games out of the last NL Wild Card spot .

The Pirates have one of the best offenses in baseball and if the starting rotation can get going, with the likes of Skenes, fellow All-Star Braxton Ashcraft, Jared Jones, Bubba Chandler and Mitch Keller, then they could finally make their first postseason since 2015.

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