Pirates Should Trade Growing Prospect for Pitcher

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are proceeding slowly before the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. Instead of pursuing the pieces that could upgrade this team immediately and help end their recent playoff drought, the general manager seems content to wait and consume the scraps.

Pirates GM Ben Cherington can change that narrative, however, with a simple move to upgrade the bullpen. The name popping up one month away from the deadline is a familiar face: Aroldis Chapman. The problem for the Pirates is whether or not they are willing to pay the price, both contractually and in trade assets, to acquire a big name like Chapman. Some, like MLB writer John Perrotto, believe a combination of prospects, including infielder Termarr Johnson and pitcher Antwone Kelly, would get the job done.

That package is a bit of an overpay for the Pirates, but Perrotto's suggestion is exactly the direction the team must go. The Pirates have to be willing to give up an important part of their farm system to improve their bullpen and push for the postseason.

Why This Specific Deal Works for the Pirates

Chapman is 38 years old, so it's fair if the Pirates don't want to part with a former fourth-overall pick in Johnson.

The problem is that Johnson hasn't quite lived up to the expectations of being such a high draft pick. This year has been especially disappointing, as the 22-year-old is struggling mightily with the organization's Triple-A affiliate. He's hitting .168 over 279 plate appearances with just four home runs and 21 runs batted in.

It's hard to give up hope on a talented young player, but the Pirates should make the tough call on Johnson. With other infielders in the system and a superstar 20-year-old on the MLB roster in Konnor Griffin, Johnson is expendable. At this point, he's worth more to the organization as a trade chip than as a prospect.

Antwone Kelly has some upside as well, but for one and a half seasons of Chapman, he's worth parting with.

Jun 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Will Pirates Make This Deal?

If Cherington's recent quotes about Trade Deadline are any indication, the Pirates won't be making any huge splashes. The team might add another arm to the bullpen, but after the team swapped Joey Bart for Hunter Stratton, the Buccos don't seem set on adding another big name.

That's a poor decision on their part, however, as this potential trade of Termarr Johnson and Antwone Kelly for Aroldis Chapman should be a no-brainer for the Pirates.

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