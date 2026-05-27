Pirates Show Trust in New Leadoff Hitter vs. Cubs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have gone with different players in the leadoff role, but one player is sticking out in that regard.

First baseman Spencer Horwitz will lead off for the Pirates, as they host the Chicago Cubs for the third time in a four-game series at PNC Park on May 27.

It marks the fourth time that Horwitz has led off for the Pirates in 2026 and the third time in the past four games, showing the Pirates faith in their first baseman to fulfill the role.

It's a change for the Pirates, who previously have had center fielder Oneil Cruz take on that role, but have gone in a different direction in recent games.

Why Horwitz is Leading Off For the Pirates

Horwitz has had a great season for the Pirates overall, slashing .289/.391/.467 for an OPS of .858 in 50 games, with 20 runs scored, 44 hits, seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 RBI and 26 walks to 24 strikeouts.

His play has gotten even better in May, slashing .338/.427/.574 for an OPS Of 1.001, with 23 hits in 68 at-bats, five doubles, a triple, 15 RBI and 11 walks to nine strikeouts.

Apr 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) hits a single during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

He ranks 14th in MLB and sixth in the National League in on-base percentage, while also ranking 16th in the NL in batting average, 18th in the NL in OPS and 25th in the NL in slugging percentage.

The Pirates have had Horwitz move around the lineup, hitting in the fourth spot twice, batting fifth four times, hitting sixth in nine games, batting seventh in 23 games and also hitting eighth in two games.

Horwitz has excelled in all those spots, hitting home runs in each one, including a solo home run in the eighth spot in the 12-1 blowout of the Cubs on May 26 and a first-pitch leadoff home run in the 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in the series finale on May 24.

The Pirates have needed every bit of his production so far this season and manager Don Kelly has loved watching him hit.

"He's done a great job wherever he's been in the lineup and really swinging the bat really well right now," Kelly said pregame.

How Pirates Lineup Shakes Up vs. Cubs

Player Position Batting Side Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Oneil Cruz Center Field Left Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Endy Rodríguez Catcher Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right

Shortstop Konnor Griffin , who ledoff vs. the Cubs in the previous contest, will move back down to sixth in the batting order.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna drops down a spot to seventh in the lineup, the lowest he's hit this season, as he also hit seventh in the 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on May 14.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Endy Rodríguez comes in at catcher in place of Henry Davis and he will bat eighth, marking his sixth start for the Pirates this season.

Rookie Esmerlyn Valdez , who hit his first home run at PNC Park against the Cubs in the previous game, will remain in right field for the second straight game and fifth time in the past six times, but will bat ninth, the lowest he's batted this season.

The Pirates keep their same second through fifth in the lineup in second baseman Brandon Lowe in second, left fielder Bryan Reynolds in third, third baseman Nick Gonzales in fourth and Cruz batting fifth.

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