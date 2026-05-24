Pirates Make Konnor Griffin Lineup Change Before Blue Jays Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continue making lineup changes on this recent road trip, with the latest concerning shortstop Konnor Griffin.

Griffin won't start for the Pirates against the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale at the Rogers Centre on May 24, with Jared Triolo taking over at shortstop.

This marks just the third game Griffin hasn't started since he made his MLB debut on April 3, with 44 starts in 46 appearances.

It is his first time not starting since April 15, coming in the ninth inning of a 2-0 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park and he also came in the eighth inning of the 8-2 defeat to the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on April 8.

Why Griffin Isn't Starting vs. the Blue Jays

The Pirates are on their sixth straight game of this road trip and will then play a seven-game homestand starting the next day, making it 13 straight games without a day off.

Pirates manager Don Kelly and the coaching staff will look for ways to give players an off day or a down day, allowing them some rest and to be ready for the rest of the games coming up.

May 22, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Oneil Cruz and Brandon Lowe didn't start in the most recent game, a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays on May 23, and Bryan Reynolds also didn't start in the series opener vs. the Blue Jays on May 22, a 5-2 loss.

All three players start almost every single game for the Pirates and can even take on the designated hitter role, if Kelly thinks they need a break from playing the outfield.

Griffin won't serve as designated hitter, so if he's not playing shortstop, he'll just have the day off, as the 20-year old gets more acclimated to major league baseball.

How Pirates' Lineup Look vs. Blue Jays

Player Position Batting Side Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Oneil Cruz Designated Hitter Left Endy Rodríguez Catcher Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right Jake Mangum Center Field Switch Jared Triolo Shortstop Right

The Pirates will face Blue Jays right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the lineup greatly reflects that, with just three right-handed batters, three switch hitters and three left-handed batters.

First baseman Spencer Horwitz will leadoff for the Pirates for just the second time this season, last doing so vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27.

Lowe is back at second base and will hit second, Nick Gonzales moves back to third base and hits fourth, while Triolo will hit ninth to complete the Pirates infield.

May 22, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Cruz will also serve as designated hitter, the fifth time this season and fourth time on this road trip, with Marcell Ozuna headed back to the dugout.

Jake Mangum takes over in center field and hits eighth, in place of rookie Jhostynxon Garcia , who had started three of the past five games there and the past two games.

Esmerlyn Valdez will make his third straight start in right field since making his MLB debut , batting eighth, while Bryan Reynolds stays in left field and bats third.

The Pirates made a catcher change, with Endy Rodríguez coming in and batting sixth and also working with right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller.

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