Pirates Showing Trust in New Third Baseman vs. White Sox

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates are still tinkering in finding their best lineup, but a new option has emerged at third base.

Jacob Gonzalez starts for the Pirates at third base against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Sept. 9, and he's becoming more acquainted with the position.

This marks his fifth start in the past six games at third base, making his first MLB start there vs. the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 3 and twice against the Los Angeles Angels , Sept. 4 and Sept. 6, all at PNC Park.

It is also Gonzalez's third straight start there, signalling that he can play a big role at the position going forward.

Why is Gonzalez Starting at Third Base?

The Pirates traded for Gonzalez back on July 10, getting him and left-handed relief pitcher Brandon Eisert from the White Sox.

Gonzalez arrived as a solution at shortstop when the Pirates placed Konnor Griffin on the 60-day injured list with a left ring finger sagittal band tear.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) throws to first base after a force out at second base against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzalez started 25 of the 31 games he played there, and when Griffin returned on Sept. 4, the Pirates star rookie resumed his shortstop duties.

The Pirates have three options at third base along with Gonzalez, including Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo, who have made 94 and 23 starts there, respectively.

Gonzales has been one of the better Pirates' hitters, with his .306 batting average second-best in the National League and tied for fourth-best in baseball, while Jared Triolo won a Gold Glove Award in 2024 and was a finalist in 2025 as a utility player primarily for his defense at third base.

What Gonzalez brings is a left-handed bat, as both Gonzales and Triolo are right-handed, and he has also played solid defense since moving from shortstop, turning a big double play in the 9-3 win over the White Sox in the series opener on Sept. 8.

Gonzalez played all over the diamond, aside from pitcher and catcher, before primarily moving to shortstop as a sophomore in high school.

He started playing more at third base at the end of the Triple-A season last year and started taking ground balls there a couple of weeks ago.

Gonzalez also attributed his better play at third base to his work with Pirates infield coach Chris Truby, who's helped him grow at all four infield spots this season.

"Yeah he's been a good help," Gonzalez said to Pirates On SI. "He says things that I never even thought about. Just like angles and stuff, normally I got taught a long time ago and I don't even think about it anymore and he's like, "Hey, try this," and I'll be like, "Oh, that kind of makes sense now." So yeah, it's been good."

Pirates Lineup vs. White Sox

Player Position Batting Side Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Nick Gonzales Designated Hitter Right Oneil Cruz Center Field Left Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Rafael Flores Jr. Catcher Right Jacob Gonzalez Third Base Left

The Pirates have the same lineup from the win last night over the White Sox, except for Gonzales taking over as designated hitter .

Gonzales makes his seventh start there this season, all coming in the last three weeks, and Bryan Reynolds moves back to left field.

Aug 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Nick Gonzales (3) hits an RBI single during the 12th inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center fielder Oneil Cruz and right fielderEsmerlyn Valdez move down one spot, as Gonzales bats fourth, to fifth and sixth in the Pirates' lineup, respectively.

First baseman Spencer Horwitz, catcher Rafael Flores Jr. and Gonzalez all do the same and will hit seventh-through-ninth in the Pirates' batting order.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!