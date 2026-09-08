3 Keys to Pirates' Series Victory Over White Sox

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates kick off the most important stretch of their regular season as they take on the Chicago White Sox, followed by a series with NL Central rivals, the Chicago Cubs.

The fate of the Pirates' season hangs on the results of the next two series. If they drop either series, it essentially ends their hopes of making a run at the Wild Card in the National League.

That difficult road starts with a three-game series against the White Sox. Needing every win they can manage for the rest of the season, these are the biggest keys to a series victory for the Pirates.

Konnor Griffin Trying to Get Bat Going

The Pirates received a huge boost when phenom Konnor Griffin returned from a two-month absence. In his first game back, his aggressive base running led to a Buccos victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Now, Griffin has to get his bat going. In his first 10 at-bats since returning, he's yet to record a hit. But as a 19-year-old debuting in the MLB, he's been exceptional. Over 250+ at-bats, he's managed a .264 batting average, five home runs and 25 runs batted in. Since returning from injury, however, he's been a bit too quiet at the plate.

That has to change against the Sox. The Pirates have certainloy been rejuvenated by Griffin's return, but they need his production to be the next injection of hope.

Sep 6, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery's Bullpen

Credit to the Pirates' bullpen for helping to manage some tight games down the stretch, but the most important piece has undoubtedly been Mason Montgomery. The left-hander has unleashed some striking velocity and location abilities, and he's been a top reliever over the last month and a half.

In his last 14.2 innings pitched, he's allowed a total of seven hits.

Even more impressive, he's allowed precisely zero runs in that span. The last time he allowed a run in relief was on July 26th against the Cubs. The Pirates need his run of dominance to continue over the final weeks of the regular season, beginning with their series against the Sox.

More Magic From Valdez?

The Pirates were blown away by the power of Esmerlyn Valdez during his midseason call-up. Eventually, the pitchers in the MLB figured out his strengths and began to exploit his weaknesses.

In his last 15 at-bats to start the month of September, he's managed just one hit. Even more concerning, his last home run came back on August 24th. The time is now for the strength and power of Valdez to emerge once more.

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