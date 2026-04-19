Pirates Star Prospect Begins Rehab Assignment

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the process of getting one of their best prospects back from a recent injury.

Outfielder Edward Florentino started his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on April 18 and started in center field in their road game against the Tampa Tarpons.

Florentino had one hit in three at-bats, with a double in the top of the third inning and also a walk, as the Marauders lost 6-5 to the Tarpons.

This was a big step for Florentino, as this is his first official game of 2026 and the Pirates have big hopes for him and his future.

Florentino Misses Time With Injury

The Pirates haven't seen much of Florentino on the field this season, as he suffered an ankle injury in mid-February that kept him out for at least a month.

Florentino resumed baseball activities in late-March, but missed out on the Spring Breakout Game, which puts the best prospects of two MLB teams against each other.

Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk anticipated Florentino would get back to playing games towards the end of March-early April.

Tomczyk then gave an update on April 16 that Florentino was playing in extended games, but not any official games, and that Florentino would start a rehab assignment, which is what he's done.

Why the Pirates Have Great Excitement Around Florentino

Florentino is one of the best prospects not just in the Pirates organization, but also baseball as well.

Baseball America ranks Florentino as the top corner prospect in baseball and 24th overall, Keith Law of The Athletic ranking him 42nd, MLB Pipeline placing him at 45th overall and landing 78th on ESPN's top 100 list.

He will also become the Pirates' best position player prospect, once shortstop Konnor Griffin graduates in less than a month.

Apr 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) runs to third baae on an RBI triple against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Florentino excelled in his first season in the United States in 2025, after he signed with the Pirates as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic for $395,000.

He played for both the Florida Complex League (FCL) and Bradenton at just 18 years old with 83 games played.

Batting Average On-Base % Slugging % OPS .290 .400 .548 .948

Hits Doubles HR RBI BB/K SB 84 23 16 59 49/78 35

He can hit for power and contact, while also showing off his speed on the basepaths and has good plate discipline at a young age.

Florentino stands 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and will likely develop into a big-time hitter that can score many runs and become a huge offensive threat.

He is also a solid option as a corner outfielder and has good defense, but his bat is what the Pirates will hope develops him into a great player for years to come.

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