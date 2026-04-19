Pirates Star Prospect Begins Rehab Assignment
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the process of getting one of their best prospects back from a recent injury.
Outfielder Edward Florentino started his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on April 18 and started in center field in their road game against the Tampa Tarpons.
Florentino had one hit in three at-bats, with a double in the top of the third inning and also a walk, as the Marauders lost 6-5 to the Tarpons.
This was a big step for Florentino, as this is his first official game of 2026 and the Pirates have big hopes for him and his future.
Florentino Misses Time With Injury
The Pirates haven't seen much of Florentino on the field this season, as he suffered an ankle injury in mid-February that kept him out for at least a month.
Florentino resumed baseball activities in late-March, but missed out on the Spring Breakout Game, which puts the best prospects of two MLB teams against each other.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk anticipated Florentino would get back to playing games towards the end of March-early April.
Tomczyk then gave an update on April 16 that Florentino was playing in extended games, but not any official games, and that Florentino would start a rehab assignment, which is what he's done.
Why the Pirates Have Great Excitement Around Florentino
Florentino is one of the best prospects not just in the Pirates organization, but also baseball as well.
Baseball America ranks Florentino as the top corner prospect in baseball and 24th overall, Keith Law of The Athletic ranking him 42nd, MLB Pipeline placing him at 45th overall and landing 78th on ESPN'stop 100 list.
He will also become the Pirates' best position player prospect, once shortstop Konnor Griffin graduates in less than a month.
Florentino excelled in his first season in the United States in 2025, after he signed with the Pirates as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic for $395,000.
He played for both the Florida Complex League (FCL) and Bradenton at just 18 years old with 83 games played.
Batting Average
On-Base %
Slugging %
OPS
.290
.400
.548
.948
Hits
Doubles
HR
RBI
BB/K
SB
84
23
16
59
49/78
35
He can hit for power and contact, while also showing off his speed on the basepaths and has good plate discipline at a young age.
Florentino stands 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and will likely develop into a big-time hitter that can score many runs and become a huge offensive threat.
He is also a solid option as a corner outfielder and has good defense, but his bat is what the Pirates will hope develops him into a great player for years to come.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.