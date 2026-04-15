Pirates Officially Sign Cuban Shortstop

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly made an international free agency signing official.

Per insider Francys Romero, the Pirates and Cuban shortstop Luis Almeida have come to terms on a bonus deal worth $30,000.

"Highly athletic player with an excellent contact bat," Romero wrote on X. "He is expected to spend the entire season in the Dominican Summer League."

The 18-year-old Cuban shortstop Luis Almeida has officially signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bonus deal: $30,000.



Highly athletic player with an excellent contact bat. He is expected to spend the entire season in the Dominican Summer League.



Trained at Yuan Pino Academy. pic.twitter.com/Q8ZKkttagz — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 15, 2026

Pirates' 2026 International Signings

The international signing period, which officially began on January 15, has seen the Pirates bring in a good amount of talent thus far.

The top name is Dominican shortstop Wilton Guerrero Jr., a cousin of Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who signed for a $1.9 million bonus with Pittsburgh.

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of a helmet in the Pittsburgh Pirates dugout during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Rated as the No. 16 overall international prospect in the 2026 class by MLB Pipeline, Guerrero is a right-handed hitter who has some serious raw power he can tap into as he continues developing.

"One of the younger players in his international class, upside is the name of Guerrero’s game," Pipeline wrote. "He doesn’t get cheated in the box and makes lots of hard contact while displaying a quick, level right-handed swing. His biggest supporters see plenty of power still to come as he fills out and gains strength upon entering the pro environment."

Pittsburgh also handed out a sizable bonus to Dominican outfielder Jeancer Custodio worth $900,000.

Custodio, who was ranked above Guerrero Jr. at No. 7 by Pipeline, also projects as a potential force at the plate as he moves through the Pirates' minor league system.

"There’s already plus power coiled up in Custodio’s 5-foot-10 frame, with his biggest supporters believing there will be even more to come as he gains pro instruction and continues to fill out," Pipeline wrote. "The bat will be what carries him up the Minor League ladder, as he’s likely destined for a corner outfield spot in the long run. Even though it’s a hit-first profile, it’s one of premier tools among the 2026 international crop."

Almeida will now join the group of Pittsburgh's international signings and head to the Dominican Summer League once play begins around early June.

The Pirates' farm system, which features top prospects such as Konnor Griffin, right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez (No. 6 overall pick in 2025) and outfielder Edward Florentino, should receive a nice boost with the influx of international talent in this year's signing class.

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