Pirates Trade Padres for Pitcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made their first addition prior to the MLB trade deadline on August 3.

Per an announcement from the Pirates, they've acquired right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio from the San Diego Padres for international bonus pool money. Dennis Santana was designated for assignment as the corresponding move.

OFFICIAL: Today we acquired RHP Ron Marinaccio from San Diego in exchange for International Signing Bonus Pool considerations. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 23, 2026

The 31-year-old right-hander had been a member of the Padres since the 2025 campaign.

Across 33 appearances and 47 innings this year, Marinacco logged a 4.79 ERA with 7.3 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 to go with a 5.32 FIP and 1.447 WHIP.

For his career, he has put up a 3.50 ERA over 172 1/3 frames between San Diego and the New York Yankees.

He does not have any minor league options left and will enter his first year of arbitration this upcoming offseason.

Marinaccio has the chance to become a long-term contributor for Pittsburgh as a result, though betting on a veteran journeyman with uninspiring metrics may not be the brightest idea for the organization.

The Pirates need bullpen help in any form they can get it, and Marinaccio gives them a new arm to tinker with before potentially pursue more significant, worthwhile upgrades over the next week-and-a-half.

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