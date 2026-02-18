Pirates' Paul Skenes Playing Role in Finding New MLBPA Leader

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is readying for the upcoming season, but currently is in the midst of an important duty he has outside of the playing field.

Tony Clark, the leader of the Major League Baseball Player's Association (MLBPA), resigned from his role on Feb. 17 following an internal investigation, which revealed an inappropriate relationship he held with an employee, which was reportedly his sister-in-law, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN .

Clark, who is also facing federal investigation by the Eastern District of New York for how he dealt with union finances from last year, set the internal investigation into effect.

The union players leadership, of which Skenes is a part of, asked Clark step down, after they were made aware of the exchanges between Clark and his sister-in-law this past weekend, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal, Evan Drellich and Andy McCullough of The Athletic .

What Role Does Skenes have in the Union?

Skenes is a part of the powerful, exclusive eight-player executive subcommittee, who all are the main faces for the players when it comes to labor negotiations during a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and also when it comes to the leader of the union, such as the head of the MLBPA.

“Whether I like it or not, I think I’m in a position of leadership in Major League Baseball,” Skenes said in an interview with Hannah Keyser of The Ringer in March 2025. “Guys are going to listen to me. So I think it’s better to lean into it and have a position rather than kind of hiding from it.”

Skenes holds the role of, "Alternate Association Player Representative", one of two players in the role on the subcomittee, along with San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth . Skenes has a two-year term, which started in December 2024 and ends at the conclusion of this year.

The executive committee also has two association player reps in New York Mets infielder Marcus Semien and Baltimore Orioles right-handed stating pitcher Chris Bassitt.

There is also two pension committee representatives in Los Angeles Angels left-handed relief pitcher Brent Suter and Miami Marlins right-handed relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks, plus two alternate association pension committee representatives in Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins and Detroit Tigers left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal .

The executive subcommittee joins 30 player representatives from each major league team on the executive board of the union, plus 34 spots from the minor leagues, totaling 72.

MLBA Executive Subcommittee

Player Team Role Marcus Semien New York Mets Association Player Rep. Chris Bassitt Toronto Blue Jays Association Player Rep. Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates Alternate Association Player Rep. Jake Cronenworth San Diego Padres Alternate Association Player Rep. Brent Suter Los Angeles Angels Pension Committee Rep. Pete Fairbanks Miami Marlins Pension Committee Rep. Cedric Mullens Tampa Bay Rays Alternate Pension Committee Rep. Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers Alternate Pension Committee Rep.

Why Skenes Has a Big Role and What That Means

Skenes has a role in the executive subcommittee as he is one of the most important players in the sport.

He is now tasked, along with the rest of the executive subcommittee and the 30 player reps, to find a new MLBPA leader for a crucial year in baseball.

The current CBA expires on Dec. 1, which if both the owners and players don't reach an agreement, will result in a lockout. Both sides not agreeing by that date is highly likely and a long lockout could ensure over a variety of different issues, including a salary cap, revenue sharing, players' contracts and more.

Skenes and his team must find a new leader for those negotiations, who will work to represent the players' best interests in what looks another contentious CBA.

