Reviewing Pirates 2021 MLB Draft Five Years Later

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have played five seasons since the 2021 MLB Draft, one that has had big implications for the franchise.

The 2021 MLB Draft was the first 20-round draft for general manager Ben Cherington and the front office, who had just five selections in the COVID-19-impacted 2020 MLB Draft.

Pittsburgh made some huge decisions in this draft class, with some landing, but many not going the way they hoped.

The Pirates made good picks and some poorer selections, with the group finally coming into full view five years later.

The Good: Henry Davis and Bubba Chandler

The Pirates had the first overall pick and selected catcher Henry Davis out of Louisville, signing him for $6.5 million, almost $2 million underslot.

This allowed the Pirates to go overslot on prep selections, including right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, who they selected in the third round with the 72nd overall pick, signing him for $3 million, almost $2.2 million overslot ($870,000 pick value).

May 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) chats with starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) on the mound during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis has become a fantastic defensive catcher, one of the best in baseball, getting runners out trying to steal second base, while also being great at blocking and framing.

His skills as a game-caller led to him becoming the personal catcher for Pirates ace Paul Skenes , and a big part of the pitching staff's success the past two seasons.

Davis has still struggled at the plate , batting .178/.265/.300 for an OPS of .565 in 283 games, a big departure from his projections out of the draft, so that is a big area he must improve in going forward.

His signing for cheaper allowed the Pirates to sign Chandler, prying him away from playing both baseball and football for Clemson, where he would've played quarterback.

Chandler became one of the best pitching prospects, made his MLB debut in 2025 and spent all of 2026 in the rotation.

He posted an 8-10 record in 31 outings, a 4.50 ERA over 154.0 innings pitched, 140 strikeouts to 80 walks, a .234 BAA and a 1.40 WHIP.

Chandler improved throughout 2026 , and his second half showed great promise for the future.

He needs to improve upon his command, but he has the stuff to be a great pitcher for the long-term.

The Bad: Injuries Hurting Other Top Picks

The Pirates went big on high school talent early on in the draft, and outside of Chandler, they were unsuccessful.

Pittsburgh took left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Solometo in the second round (37th overall), outfielder Lonnie White Jr. in Competitive Balance Round B (64th overall) and right-handed pitcher Owen Kellington in the fourth round (102nd overall).

The Pirates went $800,000 overslot for Solometo, $2.8 million for a $2 million slot value, $450,000 overslot for White, $1.5 million for a $1.05 million slot value, and about $30,000 overslot for Kellington, $600,000 for a $571,400 slot value.

Feb 14, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Anthony Solometo (75) during spring training workouts at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Solometo looked like he could develop into that dominant southpaw, but has been injured and only pitched five games the past two seasons.

He underwent surgery on the the labrum in his left shoulder, which has him out until May 2027.

White played in just 11 games his first two seasons with elbow and hamstring injuries, 2021 and 2022, then surgery on his thumb delayed his 2023 season debut until June.

He finally broke out in 2026 , dominating with High-A Greensboro and earning a promotion to Double-A Altoona in May.

White hit .262/.366/.500 for an OPS of .866 in 91 games with Altoona, including 19 home runs, 16 doubles and 48 RBI.

His 122 strikeouts are a concern, but there's still hope for White heading into 2027.

Kellington has pitched in just 61 games in the minor leagues, including missing the 2024 season and pitching 20 games in 2026, all out of the bullpen.

He posted an 8.00 ERA over 27 innings and spent two long stints on the injured list this sesaon.

What Other Players Remain With the Pirates?

Three other 2021 draft selections are still with the Pirates, bringing the total to eight out of the 21 selections, a little less than 40%.

Outfielder Mike Jarvis, sixth round out of San Diego State, plus right-handed pitchers Sean Sullivan, eighth round out of Cal, and Justin Meis, 10th round out of Eastern Michigan, are those three players.

Jarvis has hit .207/.285/.341 for an OPS of .626 in 397 games, never really having much success at the plate as a professional.

Sullivan transitioned from starting to the bullpen, but hasn't pitched much at Triple-A yet, only 17 games in 2025.

Meis pitched in 40 games for Indianapolis, but ended his season with Altoona, appearing in career-high 49 games.

Sullivan and Meis could potentially develop into something, but Jarvis just hasn't looked like a guy that will ever break through.

A Look at the Rest of the Players

Only one other player the Pirates drafted in 2021 has had success: left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego, who they took in the 15th round out of South Alabama.

The Pirates sent Samaniego to the Red Sox last offseason, one of the five players in the Johan Oviedo trade , and he broke through to make his MLB debut.

May 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tyler Samaniego (78) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Samaniego posted a 2.66 ERA over 20 outings with Boston and should get a chance to show his stuff in 2027.

The Pirates released most of these players before this season, aside from right-handed pitcher Jack Carey, 11th round out of Duke, who the Cleveland Guardians took in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft last offseason, before releasing him in 2026.

Pirates 2021 MLB Draft Selections and Release Date

Player/Position Round (School) Release Date Jackson Glenn (3B) Fifth (Dallas Baptist) March 27, 2025 Wyatt Hendrie (C) Seventh (San Diego State) May 4, 2026 Luke Brown (OF) Ninth (Louisville) March 27, 2025 Owen Sharts (RHP) 13th (Nevada) Aug. 14, 2023 Braylon Bishop (OF) 14th (Arkansas) Aug. 2, 2025 Carlos Lomeli (RHP) 17th (St. Mary's) July 30, 2023 A.J. Graham (SS) 18th (Gaither HS) Feb. 18, 2024 Drew Irvine (RHP) 19th (Iowa) June 1, 2023 Brenden Dixon (SS) 20th (Weatherford JC) Aug. 11, 2025

Pittsburgh also didn't sign two players: left-handed pitcher Chazz Martinez (12th round, Orange Coast College) and outfielder Danny Corona (16th round, The Baylor Schools), both of whom chose the college route.

What to Make of the Pirates' 2021 MLB Draft Class

The Pirates getting Davis and Chandler was big, even if both still can take steps next season to show they belong in their roles going forward.

Picking a top defensive catcher, who was originally a right-handed power bat, and convincing an 18-year old to play baseball professionally over collegiate football, turned out to work in the Pirates' favor.

Jul 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) asks for an appeal to third base on a check swing by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (not pictured) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis' selection also hurt less, as there were no clear-cut first overall selections, with only one All-Star from the first round of the draft so far, San Diego Padres center fielderJackson Merill (27th pick).

Injuries to the main guys they committed money to hurt, but there's always a chance they can turn it around, albeit a small one.

The rest of the draft is always tough to find good talent, but trading Samaniego, the only productive player late on, wasn't great, especially if he turns into a strong pitcher for the Red Sox.

I'd give this draft, at best, a "C" grade, but trending towards a "D" grade at the five-year mark.

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