PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally made their biggest move of the offseason so far, with just days before the Dec. 1 lockout.

The Pirates announced that they traded catcher Henry Davis to the Arizona Diamondbacks for utility man Tim Tawa.

It's a somewhat surprising trade, as Davis played a big role behind the plate for the Pirates the past two seasons and was selected first overall out of Louisville in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Pirates add a relatively unknown player to their roster, but did they win the trade?

Grading the Pirates' Addition of Tim Tawa

Tawa also came out of the 2021 MLB Draft, but 317 picks later in the 11th round at 318th overall out of Stanford.

He made his MLB debut in 2025 and has been a below-average hitter so far, hitting .225/.287/.375 for an OPS of .662 in 178 games with 115 hits, 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 60 RBI.

Tawa showed improvements last season with Arizona, batting .240/.297/.393 for an OPS of .690 in 104 games, 75 hits, 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 RBI.

Aug 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Tawa (13) prepares to bat against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are some encouraging advanced hitting stats, and the Pirates think he can keep developing into a solid bat, per source.

What the Pirates also get from Tawa is defensive versatility, as he played every position besides shortstop the past two seasons, aside from catcher and pitcher.

Tawa spent most of his time at first base in 2026, while also playing in left field and center field, and played the majority of his games at second base as a rookie in 2025.

The Pirates could utilize Tawa throughout the infield and outfield, but he's never rated that high defensively, and struggled in center field in 2026, -3 defensive runs saved (DRS).

Where Tawa fits is interesting, as he can't play shortstop and doesn't have much experience at third base, which is a need for the Pirates.

He could take over at second base if Brandon Lowe doesn't re-sign , but Nick Gonzales starting there would make the most sense, as he had the sixth-best batting average in 2026 (.303).

Tawa could develop into a right-handed power bat for the Pirates, hitting 31 home runs between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno in 2024.

He also may struggle to hit home runs in a pitcher's ballpark like PNC Park, with only eight of his 11 home runs in 2026 being the same in Pittsburgh, the second-lowest.

Tawa hasn't shown that he's a remarkable player yet, but if he can help out where needed, provide solid defense and develop into a better hitter, the Pirates could have a solid player on their hands.

It's just an average acquisition for a Pirates front office that seriously needs to make stronger additions before the lockout.

Grade: C

Grading the Pirates Trading Henry Davis to D-Backs

The Pirates took Davis as a right-handed power hitter who would make the major leagues, with that being the best part of his game.

Davis never became a great hitter, and rather, was quite the liability at the plate, hitting .178/.265/.300 for an OPS of .565 in 278 MLB games across four seasons.

What kept Davis in the major leagues was his development into a great defensive catcher, showing fantastic pop time and becoming Paul Skenes' personal catcher .

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) and starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) confer on the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis was strong with the pitching staff, but with Skenes having an off year in 2026, his value to the team lessened, and he even drew trade rumors at the deadline.

There's definitely value for a player like Davis on any team, especially one like the Diamondbacks, who have Gabriel Moreno, the National League batting champion and a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2026.

Davis doesn't work well with the Pirates, as he functioned as their starting catcher, but never put up the hitting stats to justify his playing time.

He does have some right-handed power, and mentioned the many changes he made to his swing, stance and overall hitting approach, but it just never worked for him in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates making this trade now means they are relying on both Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez, and quite possibly Axiel Plaz , one of their top prospects, who they added to the 40-man roster to protect from the Rule 5 Draft.

Flores has great right-handed power, but hasn't established himself defensively just yet, while Rodríguez is a strong switch-hitting catcher, but his injury history is of great concern.

The Pirates moving on from Davis isn't that big of a change or trade really, but they really need Flores and Rodríguez to step up in 2027 for it to not hurt them.

Grade: C