PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates decided on which players they want to bring back for next season.

The Pirates tendered contracts to 10 of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of the non-tender deadline at 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 20.

This includes catchers Endy Rodríguez and Henry Davis, outfielder Oneil Cruz, infielders Jared Triolo, Spencer Horwitz and Nick Gonzales, plus right-handed pitchers Jared Jones, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Paul Skenes.

Pittsburgh also announced that they tendered contracts to 23 of their pre-arbitration players as well.

The Pirates agreed to a 2027 major league contract with outfielder Akil Baddoo and non-tendered right-handed relief pitcher Noah Murdock.

What These Decisions Mean For the Pirates

The Pirates had to tender contracts to all of their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players by the deadline.

These players haven't accepted contracts yet, but are players the Pirates are intending on keeping for next season.

Pittsburgh non-tendering Murdock makes him a free agent, as they didn't offer him a contract.

The Pirates agreeing to a major league contract with Baddoo means they have avoided arbitration with him, and he is already signed for next season.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo (60) bats against Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Are Next Steps for the Pirates After Non-Tender Deadline

The pre-arbitration players, who generally have less than three years of service time, will sign a contract for the 2027 season for around MLB minimum salary, which was $780,000 in 2026.

MLB's minimum salary for next season isn't known yet, as both the owners and the players' union (MLBPA) need to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) beforehand.

Pirates pre-arbitration list for 2027

Positon Outfielder Outfielder (6) Billy Cook, Jhostynxon Garcia, Mitch Jebb, Jake Mangum, Ronny Simon, Esmerlyn Valdez Infielder (3) Jack Brannigan, Jacob Gonzalez, Nick Yorke Utility Man (1) Tyler Callihan Catcher (2) Rafael Flores Jr., Axiel Plaz Pitchers (Right-Handed) (7) Braxton Ashcraft, Lake Bachar, Bubba Chandler, Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel, Thomas Harrington, Antwone Kelly Pitchers (Left-Handed) (4) Hunter Barco, Brandon Eisert, Mason Montgomery, Evan Sisk

The Pirates have a few important pre-arbitration players, including outfielders Jake Mangum and Esmerlyn Valdez, catcher Rafael Flores Jr., starting pitchers Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, plus closer Mason Montgomery.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) at bat against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh tendered contracts to their 10 arbitration-eligible players for next season, which generally means they have three years of service time or more.

Horwitz is the only person different from that, as he is a " Super Two " candidate, which means that he is in the top 22% of players between two and three years of service time.

Cruz and Ramírez are the two players in their second year of arbitration, while Horwitz and the six other players are in their first year.

Pirates Arbitration-Eligible Players 2027

Player (Position) Service Time Projected Arbitration Salary (MLB Trade Rumors) Paul Skenes (RHP) (3.000) $7.2 Million Oneil Cruz (OF) (4.110) $6.3 Million Nick Gonzales (3B/2B) (3.018) $3.1 Million Spencer Horwitz (1B/DH) (2.152) (Super Two) $2.5 Million Jared Jones (RHP) (3.000) $2.1 Million Jared Triolo (UTL) (3.071) $1.8 Million Carmen Mlodzinski (RHP) (3.081) $1.6 Million Yohan Ramírez (RHP) (4.115) $1.5 Million Henry Davis (C) (3.039) $1.4 Million Endy Rodríguez (C/1B) (3.044) $1.2 Million

The Pirates will have to come to an agreement with these players on the salary for next season, and if they can't, the two parties will go to an arbitration panel, where they will side with one salary figure or the other.

Skenes and Cruz will make the most money, with the former potentially on his way to breaking arbitration records .

The arbitration filing deadline is Jan. 8, and arbitration hearings occur late January through February, pending a new CBA.