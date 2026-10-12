Three Players Pirates Should Be Watching in ALCS and NLCS

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't make the postseason in 2026, but there are a few players who are still in it who could help them in 2027.

The Championship Series starts this week, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers facing off in the NLCS, and the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays battling for the ALCS.

Whichever team wins the best-of-seven series will play for the World Series, with the Dodgers looking for a three-peat, the Guardians aiming for their first World Series since 1948 and the Brewers and Rays having never won it yet.

The Pirates haven't made the playoffs since 2015, but adding one of these three players could help them end their long absence.

Three Players Pirates Should Be Watching in ALCS/NLCS

No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers LHP JoJo Romero

The Pirates can always use southpaws in their pitching staff, especially a veteran who won't cost too much money.

Brewers left-handed relief pitcher JoJo Romero would be a solid addition to the Pirates bullpen and becomes a free agent this offseason.

Oct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33)throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romero has been a consistently strong performer in the NL Central since 2022, playing five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before they traded him to the Brewers at this year's deadline.

He's been good at inducing weak contact, ground balls, and staying healthy throughout his career, giving the Pirates someone reliable and who can get out of tough situations.

Romero doesn't overpower hitters with a 93.7 mph sinker, 82.9 mph sweeper and an 87.3 mph changeup, but he's utilized them well over the past few seasons.

His sinker and sweeper are his best pitches, and have played a role in keeping him in the major leagues for the vast majority of this decade.

Romero enters his first year of free agency, and if the Pirates need a southpaw , giving him a shot wouldn't be a bad idea.

No. 2: Cleveland Guardians OF Jo Adell

I've written about Adell before, and for good reason, as the Pirates need a right-handed power bat, someone who can hit lefties and added outfield depth never hurts.

Adell has been a strong contributor for the Guardians this postseason, with five hits, two triples and six RBI, playing a big role in them coming back from down 2-0 to the Chicago White Sox in the ALCS.

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jo Adell (7) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He hit a bases-clearing triple in the third inning of Game 3, making it 4-1 in the eventual 9-3 win, then hit a two-run single in the sixth inning of Game 4, capping off a six-run inning for the Guardians and ensuring a 9-4 victory after trailing 4-3.

Adell has hit 20+ home runs in the past three seasons, including 37 in 2025 with the Los Angeles Angels, the ninth-most in baseball that year.

He also was one of the best hitters against southpaws in 2026, slashing .320/.372/.599 for an OPS of .971 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI and 55 hits.

The Pirates were awful against left-handed pitching in 2026, going 18-33 against lefty starters, something they can't do in 2027.

Adell is in his final year of arbitration next season, so the Pirates would have to trade for him.

The Pirates already considered it at the trade deadline, and now they should do the same this offseason.

No. 3: Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia

The Pirates could go bigger than Romero this offseason and target one of the best southpaws relievers.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed relief pitcher Alex Vesia dominated in 2026 and is a big part of their bullpen and aims to become the first team to three-peat since the New York Yankees did so, 1998-2000.

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vesia posted a 2.64 ERA over 72 outings and 58 innings pitched, 74 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .147 BAA and a 1.07 WHIP, with his BAA second-best amongst relief pitchers.

His advanced stats are some of the best in baseball, with the Dodgers able to rely him in so many different situations.

Stat (Total) Ranking Expected Batting Average (xBA) (.164) Third-Lowest (Top 1%) Expected Slugging Percentage (xSLG) (.279) 13th-Lowest (Top 4%) Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) (.233) 8th-Lowest (Top 2%) Expected Weighted On-Base Average (.254) 16th-Lowest (Top 4%)

Vesia dominates with his four-seam fastball, slider and changeup, but none of which are overpowering, with a 92.4 mph fastball.

He had one of the best whiff rates (33.6%, 96th percentile), and strikeout rates (31.2%, 95th percentile) and prevents hard-hits (33.6%, 84th percentile).

Vesia should command a hefty fee in free agency, but if the Pirates are going to be serious about 2027, they need to make bold additions , especially to their bullpen.

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