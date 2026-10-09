Three Trade Targets Who Could Solve Pirates Biggest Problem

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates improved throughout 2026, but they could never get better in one particular area.

The Pirates were awful against left-handed pitching, with an 18-33 record against lefty starters, compared to 64-47 against righty starters.

Pittsburgh slashed a .231/.303/.360 for an OPS of .663 against southpaw starters, the second-lowest slugging percentage, fourth-lowest OPS, seventh-lowest batting average and 11th-lowest on-base percentage in baseball this season.

The Pirates shouldn't rely solely on internal fixes for this problem , and there are three trade candidates who can help them in this regard.

Three Trade Targets That Could Fix Pirates' Hitting vs. LHP

No. 1: Houston Astros 3B Isaac Paredes

The Pirates showed interest in trading for Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes last offseason and could do so again this winter.

Paredes would've given the Pirates much of what they needed for 2026: a right-handed power bat, a third baseman and someone with postseason experience, which they still need for 2027.

Sep 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) hits a single in the first inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He showed that again this season, hitting .262/.360/.447 for an OPS of .807 in 155 games, with career-highs of 147 hits and 27 doubles, plus 25 home runs, 94 RBI and 71 walks to 88 strikeouts.

Paredes has been historically good against left-handed pitching, .266/.357/.442 for an OPS of .798, with 28 doubles, 24 home runs, 95 RBI and 70 walks to 103 strikeouts.

He did much of the same against southpaws in 2026, .270/.346/.433 for an OPS of .779, and could bring that to the Pirates next season.

Paredes stuck with the Astros last season, signing a $9.5 million contract for 2026 and then a $13.35 million club option for 2027.

The Astros may pick up Paredes' club option and then trade him, which the Pirates could come in as a partner for.

Houston owner Jim Crane is in charge of baseball operations and hasn't hired a new general manager as of now, and even when they do, they may choose to move in a different direction on Paredes.

Pittsburgh has prospects it could part with for Paredes, especially since they're looking at 2027 as a season they can compete for the playoffs.

His $13.35 million salary would be one of the Pirates' highest in 2027, but it's not outlandish to take on and something they should consider if they get the chance.

No. 2 Baltimore Orioles 3B Coby Mayo

Coby Mayo is less experienced than Paredes, but he is another right-handed power-hitting third baseman who also thrives against left-handed pitching.

The Baltimore Orioles youngster hit .228/.297/.461 for an OPS of .758 in 132 games, with 94 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 63 RBI.

Aug 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Coby Mayo (16) hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most promising for Mayo was how he hit southpaws, .322/.393/.712 for an OPS of 1.105 with nine doubles, 16 home runs and 33 RBI.

His 16 home runs tied for the most against left-handed pitching in 2026, while his slugging and OPS were the best (minimum 160 plate appearances).

Much of his great play came in the second half of the season, hitting .270/.337/.540 for an OPS of .877, compared to .193/.264/.395 for an OPS of .659 in the first half.

Mayo would cost much less than Paredes, salary, since he's in pre-arbitration, and also trade capital, as he's not as experienced/good of a hitter as his Astros' counterpart.

The Orioles may look at other options at third base long-term, and the Pirates could come in and add him this offseason.

No. 3: Cleveland Guardians OF Jo Adell

The Pirates should target a third baseman this offseason, but adding some outfield help wouldn't hurt, specifically if they can help against left-handed pitching.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Jo Adell is one of those players they could trade for this offseason and who would give them a right-handed power bat.

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jo Adell (7) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adell hit .240/.298/.401 for an OPS of .699 with 23 home runs in 2026, but was better after the Los Angeles Angels traded him to the Guardians at the deadline, hitting .244/.324/.417 for an OPS of .741 in 48 games, with seven home runs.

He's also been excellent for Cleveland this postseason , with four hits, two triples and six runs batted in, as he's been instrumental in their comeback against the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series.

Adell was sensational against left-handed pitching this season, .320/.372/.599 for an OPS of .971, with 55 hits in 172 at-bats, six doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBI.

He led baseball with his .599 slugging percentage and 45 RBI against lefties, the fourth-most home runs, the fifth-best OPS and the seventh-best batting average.

Trading for Adell might be trickier, as the Guardians will likely try and keep him for next season, which marks his final year of arbitration.

The Pirates did show interest in Adell at the trade deadline, so they could do so again in the winter, but the Guardians would have to be willing to move him.

Pittsburgh has a few prospects they'd be willing to part with, and adding Adell might be just what they need to attack southpaws in 2027.

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