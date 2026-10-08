Guardians Outfield Should Be on Pirates Radar After Playoff Win

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need more right-handed power, and one player who just had a strong showing in the playoffs could provide that.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Jo Adell hit a two-run triple in the third inning, putting his team up 4-1 in the eventual 9-3 win in Game 3 of the American League Division Series over the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Oct. 7.

That win was massive for the Guardians, who dropped the first two games of the ALDS to the White Sox at home, and still need to win the next two games to keep their season alive.

Adell is a player that the Pirates showed interest in at the trade deadline , but they can still do so this offseason, as they build their roster for 2027.

Why the Pirates Trading for Jo Adell Makes Sense

The Pirates need a right-handed power bat and also someone who can hit left-handed pitching, both of which Adell can do.

He has hit 80 home runs combined over the past three seasons, at least 20 home runs in each and a career-high 37 home runs with Los Angeles in 2025, the ninth-most in baseball.

Aug 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Jo Adell (7) hits a three-run home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adell also hit better after the Angels traded him to the Guardians, .244/.324/.417 for an OPS of .741, with seven home runs and 32 RBI in 48 games.

He has great bat speed, with his 77.4 mph average the seventh-highest in baseball and only second to center fielder Oneil Cruz on the Pirates, one of the most powerful hitters in baseball .

Adell's 116.8 mph home run off of Minnesota Twins right-handed starting pitcher Joe Ryan ranked as the eighth-hardest hit ball in 2026.

He showed that power off against left-handed pitching, hitting 14 home runs off them this season, the fourth-most in baseball.

Adell also hit .320/.372/.599 for an OPS of .971 against southpaws, with 55 hits in 172 at-bats, six doubles and 45 RBI, with his slugging percentage and RBI leading baseball, and posting the fifth-best OPS.

The Pirates were one of the worst teams against left-handed starting pitching , .231/.303/.360 for an OPS of .663 against southpaw starters, the second-worst slugging percentage, fourth-worst OPS, seventh-worst batting average and 11th-worst on-base percentage.

Pittsburgh finished with an 18-33 record against lefty starters, while going 64-47 against righties, something they must fix heading into next season.

Where Adell Would Fit With the Pirates

Adding Adell would give the Pirates someone who can play all three positions, but specifically in right field, where he played almost entirely in 2026.

The Pirates already have left field, Bryan Reynolds , and center field, Cruz, secured, so right field could make sense for Adell in the future.

Aug 30, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Jo Adell (7) rounds third base en route to scoring during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh did have rookie Esmerlyn Valdez emerge as a strong right field candidate and right-handed power bat for the future, hitting .232/.345/.510 for an OPS of .855, with 14 doubles and 17 home runs in 72 games.

Valdez struggled at the end of 2026, hitting .171/.303/.308 for an OPS of .611 in 34 games, with just three home runs, before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury .

The Pirates adding Adell gives them another right field option, and extra competition for next season.

Adell would join Valdez, catcher Rafael Flores Jr. and shortstop Konnor Griffin as right-handed bats for the Pirates that can attack left-handed pitching, along with the left-handed hitter Cruz, who excelled against lefties in 2026.

The Pirates would need to trade for Adell, who heads into his final year of arbitration, so they would have to commit some prospects to the Guardians, if they'd be willing to move him.

Adell does have some deficiencies in his game, with a low walk rate (5.2%), plus a high whiff rate (28.2%) and chase rate (35.3%), as well as some struggles defensively.

The Pirates really need the positives that Adell brings and if they can get him this offseason, they have to consider doing it.

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