Three Lower-Cost Free Agents Who Fit Pirates Perfectly

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a chance for a great 2027 season, and they must go out and add to their roster .

The Pirates will aim to make their first postseason since 2015 next year, ending the second-longest drought for any MLB team, and they will need to make some serious additions.

It's no secret the Pirates are a small-market team, and unless a salary cap gets added in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement, they'll need to be smart and savvy about how they operate.

Pittsburgh should still invest in the free agent market, and there are three players who could come at a lower price, but still make an impact in 2027.

Three Low-Cost Free Agents for Pirates in 2027

No. 1: LHP Brooks Raley

The Pirates can always use a veteran presence in their bullpen and left-hander Brooks Raley would give them exactly that.

Raley turns 39 next season, which would be by far the oldest Pirates player, but could play an important role in 2027.

Jun 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Brooks Raley (25) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's been a consistently strong relief pitcher, not posting a season ERA higher than 4.00 since 2021, while maintaining his stuff and velocity over that time.

Raley isn't going to blow a fastball by you: he relies on his sweeper (80.8 mph), cutter (86.7 mph) and sinker (90.3 mph) and sometimes a changeup (84.4 mph).

His ability to induce weak contact is a big plus, posting one of the lowest hard-hit rates in baseball, and has strong command and location of his pitches.

Raley was great with the New York Mets to start the season, 1.96 ERA in 45 outings and 41.1 innings pitched, with a .204 BAA and a 1.09 WHIP.

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired him at the trade deadline, and he struggled massively, posting a 7.94 ERA over 16 outings and 11.1 innings pitched, a .347 BAA and a 1.94 WHIP.

Raley's poor form to end 2026 is a concern, but could also be a good reason for the Pirates to come in with a cheaper contract and get him back to the dominant pitcher he once was.

He also worked with Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy back in 2021, when they were both with the Houston Astros, so that could be a good connection.

No. 2: UTL Edmundo Sosa

The Pirates always can use extra depth throughout the roster, especially as injuries can knockout any player.

Edmundo Sosa can play multiple positions and could give the Pirates a utility option for 2027 at a cheaper rate.

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a sacrifice fly against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sosa has primarily played second base, shortstop and third base, but also in left field last season, but infield depth could be huge for the Pirates next season.

He is a decent hitter, .256/.306/.417 for an OPS of .723, and his expected stats are favorable to him going forward.

Jared Triolo is a strong utility option, but depth is crucial for the Pirates in 2027, and Sosa could provide that alongside him, making for a great defensive infield, with shortstop Konnor Griffin also involved.

No. 3: LHP A.J. Minter

The Mets, for as poor as they were in 2026, had a strong bullpen, which included left-handed relief pitcher A.J. Minter.

Minter posted a 2.35 ERA in 23 outings and 23 innings pitched, 20 strikeouts to two walks, with a .236 BAA and a 1.00 WHIP, before the Mets traded him to the Minnesota Twins.

Aug 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He continued that solid play with the Twins, posting a 2.78 ERA over 25 outings and 22.0 innings pitched, 21 strikeouts to six walks, a .218 BAA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Minter utilizes a pitch mix of a cutter, four-seam fastball, changeup and sinker, which won't overpower opposing hitters, but the veteran has stayed consistent.

He is 33, and is coming off a two-year, $22 million deal, but may go lower with him being older.

The Pirates need another left-handed arm and adding a veteran like Minter would go a long way towards bolstering the bullpen.

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