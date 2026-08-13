PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates looked like they'd take their first sweep post All-Star break, but managed to find some positive towards the end.

The Pirates defeated the Miami Marlins 13-1 in the series finale at loanDepot Park on Aug. 13, which saw them avoid a sweep after a 2-0 loss in the series opener on Aug. 11 and a 8-2 defeat on Aug. 12.

It was a great offensive and defensive showing and also got an excellent pitching performance, all of which the Pirates lacked earlier in the series.

The Pirates did good to avoid the sweep, but it comes after some serious struggles earlier in the series that they'll look to come back from going forward.

Offense Finally Wakes Up Against Marlins

The Pirates were terrible in their first two games vs. the Marlins, with just two runs scored and 10 total hits.

Pittsburgh also didn't have any of their top five hitters get a hit in the series opener and only one of their top four hitters get a hit in the second game.

The Pirates turned it around by scoring 13 runs in the series finale, with 16 hits and four walks, plus four home runs.

Aug 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third baseman Jared Triolo and center fielder Jake Mangum both played a big role in getting the offense going in the fifth inning, as Mangum hit a triple and scored on a balk, while Triolo hit a solo home run, his second of 2026.

Mangum then got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score a run and Mangum hit a two-run single to make it 5-0.

Catcher Rafael Flores Jr. finally showed off his power with two home runs late, his second and third in the major leagues, driving in six runs in the last two innings.

Second baseman Nick Gonzales and right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez both had two-hit games and shortstop Jacob Gonzalez hit a solo home run in the ninth inning.

It was a much-needed win for the Pirates, but one that they need to replicate, as their offense has been well-below-average following the All-Star break.

Braxton Ashcraft Sets Example for Pirates Rotation

The Pirates starting rotation hasn't lived up to expectations and was poor in the first two games vs. the Marlins.

Paul Skenes lasted just 65 pitches over five innings, giving up two runs, but a lot of hard contact in the series opener, while Carmen Mlodzinski allowed even more hard-hits and gave up four runs over 2.1 innings pitched.

Both games put the Pirates into a tough spot with the bullpen, but Braxton Ashcraft came through in a big way for the team.

Aug 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) throws against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashcraft threw the first complete game of his career, nine innings and just 85 pitches, while posting 10 strikeouts as well.

His only blemish came on a solo home run in the ninth inning to Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie, which prevented him from the complete game shutout, but it was still an incredible outing regardless.

Ashcraft was efficient throughout, inducing weak contact and getting three double plays, as the Marlins had little idea of what to do with him on the mound.

It was a big bounceback for Ashcraft, who not only posted the first complete game for the Pirates this season, but had posted a 7.88 ERA over his last five starts.

Ashcraft was the best pitcher the Pirates had pre-All-Star break and these are the kinds of performances he needs for the res

Too Little, Too Late From Pirates

The Pirates had a great ending to this series, but it was another disappointing showing overall from the team.

Pittsburgh has lost seven straight series and has gone 9-17 since the All-Star break, falling to 59-64, five games below .500.

Aug 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Lake Bachar (71) returns to the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates just haven't gotten the same play since winning two out of three games against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, July 18-19, not maintaining consistency after getting big wins, throwing leads away or just playing poor baseball.

Injuries haven't helped either, as Endy Rodríguez , Oneil Cruz, Konnor Griffin, Ryan O'Hearn and Spencer Horwitz have missed extended time.

Making the playoffs was a big goal for the Pirates this season and they're in a really tough spot if they want to try and achieve that, as they are 5.5 games back and will likely have to go 27-12, just to be 86-76 at the end of the season.

It's not impossible for the Pirates to make the playoffs, but barring some incredible run, this season is essentially a lost one .

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