Three Things Pirates Need to Fix in Second Half of Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates have found themselves in the middle of the Wild Card race in the National League this summer.

Sitting 2 1/2 games out of the final WC spot with a 41-40 record, the Pirates have an offense and rotation that's ready to compete. The bullpen has scuffled, however, and there's still work to do before the club can confidently be crowned as contenders.

With that, here are three areas in which Pittsburgh needs to improve in the second half of the season.

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Pitching vs. Left-Handed Hitters

As a staff, the Pirates have been one of the league's more effective units at keeping right-handed hitters at bay with a 3.10 ERA (No. 1 in MLB), .224 batting average (No. 5) and .302 on-base percentage (No. 9).

The same can't be said against left-handed hitters, however. Pittsburgh ERA against them sits at 5.00, representing the seventh-worst mark in the league, while their .333 OBP is the ninth-worst.

The clearest solution to remedying that issue is adding a proven right-handed reliever or two at the trade deadline if the Pirates remain in the playoff race, and it has to be a top priority for the club.

Apr 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O’Hearn makes the catch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Outfield Defense

While third and first base are both areas of concern for Pittsburgh defensively, the outfield has to rank at the top of that list.

According to FanGraphs, the Pirates' outfielders have combined to log the fifth-fewest Defensive Runs Saved (-14) and second-fewest Outs Above Average (-11) so far this season.

Ryan O'Hearn (-5 DRS, -4 OAA) and Oneil Cruz (-9 DRS, -3 OAA) have graded out as two of the worst individual defenders at the position in the league when healthy while Tyler Callihan has struggled with -2 DRS over a small sample size.

Jake Mangum (0 DRS, -1 OAA) and Bryan Reynolds (2 DRS, -3 OAA) haven't exactly excelled in that department either, and finding a way to turn the tide down the stretch will be imperative.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana (60) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bullpen

This one is straightforward. The Pirates' bullpen has failed them far too often, and while their 3.54 ERA since June 12 is a significant improvement from the 6.05 mark they put up from May 27 to June 11, the current group isn't good enough for a real playoff push in a crowded NL.

Gregory Soto and Evan Sisk have both thrived as left-handed options, and Mason Montgomery's 5.00 ERA has overshadowed his impressive peripherals. Outside of that group, though, the cupboard's rather bare.

As mentioned earlier, Pittsburgh has a huge need for right-handed relievers, and it should find a number of suitable options available if it buys at the deadline.

Considering how well the Pirates have hit coupled with a good rotation, improving the bullpen in a sweeping manner might be all it takes for the team to break their 10-season playoff drought.

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