Pirates' Jared Jones Must Take Advantage of New Opportunity

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need the best from their starting pitching and also from right-hander Jared Jones.

The Pirates have Jones, who recently suffered an injury scare, listed as their probable starter vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on June 27, putting him on track for his next start.

Jones took a line drive off his right elbow in the series finale vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 21, forcing him out after the third inning and dealing with a contusion .

Pirates manager Don Kelly expressed optimism in Jones after the injury and his recent bullpen and it's time for the starting pitcher to take advantage of missing a serious injury.

Jones Can Really Make This Start His Best

The Pirates must've breathed a collective sigh of relief, especially after Jones had surgery on his right elbow last year and was just close to potentially breaking it .

Jones is close to completing his first month back with the Pirates, after they brought him back following a lengthy rehab assignment and work back from injury.

Jun 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The news the Pirates gave sounds like Jones is ready to go and show off what made him such an intriguing pitcher in 2024.

He's done a lot of that this season, throwing his entire pitch mix and his fastball, regularly touching 100 mph and having success at times,

Jones has also had a few struggles , understandable after more than a year-and-a-half from facing major league pitching. He's posted a 5.75 ERA over his five starts, a .280 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.52 WHIP.

Him avoiding this serious injury gives him a great chance to reset and make this start one where he begins dominating in 2026 and goes from returning pitcher to ace in the Pirates rotation.

Jones Has Great Challenge Against Reds

One way Jones can assert himself this season is by battling Reds right-handed starting pitcher Chase Burns, who is their probably starter for this game.

Burns has served as one of the best pitchers in MLB this season, with a 9-1 record in 15 starts, a 2.00 ERA over 85.2 innings pitched, 102 strikeouts to 29 walks, a .197 BAA and a 1.05 WHIP.

Aug 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He ranks tied-second in wins, fourth in ERA, 5th in BAA and a 10.72 K/9, 13th in strikeouts and 15th in WHIP amongst all pitchers.

Burns dominated the Pirates the last time he faced them back on May 3 at PNC Park, allowing just three hits and a walk, while striking out seven batters over seven scoreless innings.

The Pirates had Braxton Ashcraft duel Burns , throwing 7.2 scoreless innings and helping the home team win 1-0.

Jones could not only have a great outing, but if he can outduel Burns, a tough task, then the Pirates would get a big win over a rival and continue moving towards the ultimate goal of making the postseason.

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