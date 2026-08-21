Where Pirates Stand in NL Playoff Race Before Dodgers Series

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are out of their recent slump and finally winning some series once again, giving them hope of postseason contention.

The Pirates won both series on their last homestand, taking two out of three games against the Boston Red Sox , Aug. 14-16, and the Detroit Tigers , Aug. 17-19, at PNC Park.

It ended seven straight series defeats, where the Pirates won just seven of 23 games, and dropped them as low as six games below .500.

The Pirates are now three games below .500, 63-66, but still have a chance of making the postseason, but face the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium this weekend, Aug. 21-23.

Where Pirates Are in NL Wild Card Race

Team Standings Games Ahead/Back Chicago Cubs 74-54 (.578) +6.0 Philadelphia Phillies 70-58 (.547) +2.0 San Diego Padres 68-60 (.531) - Arizona Diamondbacks 67-61 (.523) 1.0 St. Louis Cardinals 66-63 (.512) 2.5 Miami Marlins 64-64 (.500) 4.0 Pittsburgh Pirates 63-66 (.488) 5.5 Cincinnati Reds 61-67 (.477) 7.0 Washington Nationals 61-68 (.476) 7.5

The Pirates are still far back in the race for that third National League Wild Card spot, sitting five-and-a-half games back of the San Diego Padres, who are 68-60.

Pittsburgh also has three other teams ahead of them that are closer to taking that spot in the Arizona Diamondbacks, St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins .

Aug 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) steals second base against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals won three out of four games on the road against the Cincinnati Reds, who fell further away from postseason contention.

Both Arizona and Miami could fall, as the former has lost three of its past four games and doesn't know the status of star player Ketel Marte, while the Philadelphia Phillies swept the latter at home.

The Washington Nationals are seven games below .500 and likely out of it at this point, while the Chicago Cubs would need a catastrophic collapse to prevent them making it in the playoffs.

What is Next For the Pirates?

The Pirates' series with the Dodgers is the first of three on a nine-game road trip, which includes a series with the Padres at Petco Park, Aug. 24-26, and another series with the Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Aug. 28-30.

Facing three teams that are in the playoff race, with the Dodgers leading the NL West and both the Padres and Cardinals ahead of them in the NL Wild Card, is no easy task.

Jun 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pinch hitter Alex Call (right) slides past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) to score a run during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's even harder considering the Pirates have to go on a streak here or win at least, five to six games, otherwise that could end their season with the record they have currently.

The Pirates, if they're going to make a run, need to do it now, as they do have 15 home games in September and face some of the worst teams in baseball at PNC Park in the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants, which would get them even closer if they take advantage.

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