MLB’s Top 50 Prospects: 2026 Midseason Update

Prospects are the lifeblood of every MLB franchise, and they have never been more valuable. That was never clearer than at the 2026 trade deadline, when teams looking to buy fiercely guarded their top young players, effectively killing what was expected to be a seller’s market.

Teams have always coveted young talent, but prospects are making an increasingly immediate impact in the big leagues. Our preseason No. 2 prospect Kevin McGonigle has been the Tigers’ most consistent hitter this season, while Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt, Mets outfielder Carson Benge and Reds corner infielder Sal Stewart have all rapidly established themselves as key pieces of big league rosters.

Several top prospects have graduated from this list since our last update, including previous No. 1 Konnor Griffin. With the 2026 draft and trade deadline behind us, the landscape has shifted. Our latest top 50 includes plenty of movement, a ton of fresh faces and a new No. 1 who looks poised to be a star.

Here’s a look at our top 50 prospects as the minor league season nears its close. A reminder that only players who retain rookie eligibility qualify for inclusion.

1. Jesús Made, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Preseason rank: 3

Age: 19

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

We’ve got a new No. 1 after so many graduations from our preseason list. Made was No. 3 back then and has only improved his status with an excellent season. The Brewers gave Made $950,000 as part of their 2024 international signing class, and he quickly made an impact. At 17 years old, he dominated the Dominican Summer League, producing a 1.012 OPS in 51 games with more walks than strikeouts, 23 extra base hits and 28 stolen bases. It was a sign of things to come.

At 6'1" and 221 pounds, Made has a great build and that has shown in more power this season. A switch-hitter, he can drive balls from both sides of the plate. An outstanding athlete, he’s likely to stick at shortstop long-term. He’s a five-tool player who continues to improve.

Made jumped three levels in 2025, getting in five games at Double A as an 18-year-old before the season ended. He slashed .285/.379/.413 with six home runs, 40 extra-base hits and 47 stolen bases. He has been even better this season, playing most of the year at 19 years old in Double A. He has an .787 OPS with 13 home runs, 79 RBIs, 32 stolen bases and 47 walks against 62 strikeouts. His wRC+ of 109 is great given his age at this level.

The Brewers can afford to be patient with their top prospect, but it won’t be long until he’s in the big leagues.

VERDERAME: The Brewers’ Blueprint for Small-Market Success Lies in Latin America

2. Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics

Preseason rank: 5

Age: 19

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

Last month, Leo De Vries became the first player since 2023 to steal two bases in the Futures Game. | Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

Mason Miller has had an incredible season for the Padres but, eventually, San Diego may regret parting with De Vries to acquire baseball’s best closer at the 2025 trade deadline. He has continued to show perennial All-Star upside as a 19-year-old at Double A this season.

De Vries has a good build at 6' and 183 pounds as a switch-hitting shortstop. He doesn’t have the most fluid motions at the position and could eventually move to second or third, but he has plenty of arm, and it’s his bat that will carry him wherever he slots on the field. His swing, power and approach landed him a $4.2 million signing bonus from the Padres in 2024, and it has shown up throughout his time in the minors. He has elite plate discipline and pitch recognition, and squares balls up with exit velocities that make you forget he’s only 19. His nickname of “El Mutante” fits.

De Vries has been outstanding this season at Double A. He has slashed .290/.378/.458 with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs, 34 steals in 39 chances and a wRC+ of 117. Like Made, given his age, those numbers are eye-popping. At this point, it would be shocking if he didn’t open 2027 in the big leagues.

3. Kade Anderson, LHP, Seattle Mariners

Preseason rank: 15

Age: 22

Current level: MLB

Anderson’s stock went meteoric during his sophomore season at LSU, as he went from an interesting lefty with some promising secondary stuff to the unquestioned best pitcher in college baseball. His MVP performance in leading the Tigers to a College World Series title made him one of the hottest names leading up to the 2025 draft, where the Mariners selected him at No. 3 and inked him to an $8.8 million bonus. His full season debut has backed up that hype and bonus.

At 6'2" and 179 pounds, Anderson doesn’t have the prototypical power build, but he gets the most out of a frame that could add bulk. The 22-year-old’s fastball doesn’t fully light up radar guns as it sits around 94 and can touch 97, but it does carry deep in the zone, making it more difficult to square up. His slider became an out pitch in 2025, and he deployed it far more as a draft-eligible sophomore. He also became more confident in his changeup, and it could continue to develop into a real weapon.

Anderson has been virtually unhittable in Double A this season. Through 18 starts, he’s 10–1 with a 1.06 ERA, a ridiculous 0.64 WHIP, and 135 strikeouts against 13 walks in 93 1/3 innings. He has made professional hitters look worse than the ones he faced in the SEC. His strikeout (40.5%) and walk rates (3.9%) are better than the numbers he posted in college. He has flat out been the best starting pitcher in the minor leagues and is expected to make his first MLB start on Saturday.

4. Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Preseason rank: 40

Age: 20

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2027

The Red Sox spent $525,000 to sign Arias out of Venezuela in 2023, and it looks like a steal. He reached Double A at 19 years old in ’25 after an impressive campaign and has taken a huge leap forward in ’26. His emergence was probably a big reason Boston gave up on former top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer at the trade deadline.

Arias is capable of making consistent, hard contact to all fields from the right side. Despite his 5'11" frame at 170 pounds, he has flashed far more power this season while still boasting good strikeout (15.4%) and walk (10.7%) rates. He has good instincts at shortstop and should be a plus defender with enough arm to stick there long term. The only tool that falls below plus is his below-average speed.

The 20-year-old reached Triple A this season and over two levels he’s slashed .312/.396/.566 with 23 home runs and 72 RBIs in 96 games with a 145 wRC+. If there’s major-league baseball in 2027, Arias should be making his debut.

5. Josue De Paula, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Preseason rank: 17

Age: 21

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

Josue De Paula was named the 2025 All-Star Futures Game MVP. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers signed De Paula, who is a Brooklyn native, out of the Dominican Republic for $397,500 in 2022. Athleticism runs in his family, as his mother is the cousin of former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury. The 21-year-old is loaded with athletic upside and an advanced bat.

De Paula is 6'3" and 185 pounds and has plenty of room to grow. He has good plate discipline, which leads to a lot of walks and favorable counts. He can absolutely hammer the ball, with a calm lefty swing that consistently produces hard contact. His power has shown up this year with a career-best 23 home runs and 57 extra-base hits at Double A. There could be even more on the way. The downside here is that De Paula is a poor defensive outfielder, so his future position is a big question mark.

Through 108 games at Double A, De Paula has slashed .314/.411/.562 with those 24 home runs, 32 doubles, 95 RBIs, 29 stolen bases and a 152 wRC+. Most impressively, he has walked 70 times while striking out 73 times. It will be hard for the Dodgers to keep him in the minors much longer.

6. Grady Emerson, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

Preseason rank: N/A

Age: 18

Current level: Rookie

ETA: 2029

A bit more than a month after he was drafted by the Rays with the No. 2 pick, I have Emerson ranked ahead of the guy who went ahead of him. He is nearly a flawless prospect at short, and as the 2026 draft approached, he raced up boards and was ultimately dead even with Roch Cholowsky on my board.

Emerson has all five tools in his 6'3", 185-pound frame. He doesn’t just hit and have power, his plate discipline is outstanding for an 18-year-old. He produces hard contact to all fields with a smooth lefty swing. He’s a decent runner with good instincts and projects as an excellent defender at short with a good arm. He’ll stick at shortstop long term, which only increases his value. Emerson projects as a future franchise cornerstone.

The Rays won’t rush Emerson but expect him to make his full-season debut in 2027, and it would be surprising if he didn’t move quickly.

7. Seth Hernandez, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Preseason rank: 28

Age: 20

Current level: High A

ETA: 2028

Hernandez was the top prep pitcher in the 2025 draft after playing for a loaded Corona High School squad in California that featured two top 10 picks and three first-rounders. The Pirates took him off the board at No. 6 and handed him a $7.25 million bonus. That pick and bonus were a ton for a prep righty, but early returns suggest Hernandez might be worth it.

At 6’4” and 190 pounds, the 20-year-old is wiry and gets downhill on his elite fastball. Hernandez’s mid-90s fastball can creep up to 98 mph, and he has the potential for three plus secondary offerings. A tight curveball is the star, while he also features a hard slider and both high-spin offerings. His changeup is surprisingly advanced for his age and is already a legitimate out pitch. The stuff fits Hernandez’s build, and there might be more velocity coming as he fills out. His delivery is clean and repeatable, and he’s a good athlete who should hold up well to extended innings.

Hernandez made his pro debut in 2026 and reached 18 starts before a left oblique injury ended his season on July 24. He dominated before the injury, going 6–1 with a 2.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 118 strikeouts against 31 walks in 74 innings. His 40.4% strikeout rate was impressive, though his walk rate (10.6%) was a tad high for a pitcher with his stuff.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Hernandez debuted in Double A next season and it shouldn’t be long until he’s the sport’s top pitching prospect.

8. Roch Cholowsky, SS, Chicago White Sox

Preseason rank: N/A

Age: 21

Current level: High A

ETA: 2027

The White Sox took Cholowsky with the top pick in the 2026 draft, and no one could really quibble with the selection. He had been projected in that spot for more than a calendar year. His sophomore and junior years at UCLA solidified him as an elite two-way prospect. The 21-year-old signed for $10.3 million and received an immediate assignment to High A.

Cholowsky is solidly built at 6'2" and 202 pounds. He is an excellent defender at short and projects to remain so with a plus arm, good athleticism and elite instincts for the position. At the plate, he has excellent power, as evidenced by the 44 home runs he hit over his final two seasons with the Bruins. He carries four tools rated plus and average speed. He has a long track record of good swing decisions and not expanding the zone.

As a junior in 2026, Cholowsky held up to the pressure of being the presumed No. 1 pick. He hit .320 with a 1.088 OPS and 21 home runs in 60 games. He walked as many times as he struck out (36 times). That followed a sophomore season in which he slashed .353/.480/.710 with 23 bombs. He has a track record of success that will help his confidence as he works his way through Chicago’s system.

9. Ethan Salas, C, San Diego Padres

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 20

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2027

Ethan Salas is back. The top international prospect in 2023 received a $5.6 million bonus from the Padres and was quickly touted as baseball’s next generational catcher, and immediately started full-season ball. He looked the part during his debut and was promoted all the way to Double A at 17 years old. He struggled with the bat at High A in 2024, then missed most of 2025 due to a stress reaction in his back. He didn’t even make our top 50 list to open the season, but has earned his way here with an outstanding campaign.

Now 20, Salas is an elite defensive catcher and has been near MLB level since he signed at 16 years old. He has a laser for an arm and controls every aspect of the game from behind the plate. He has occasional issues blocking balls, but his overall profile rates him as the best defensive catcher in the minors. Factor in his elite makeup and he looks like a future captain-type at the position. Salas’s bat has finally caught up to the hype this season. He has excellent plate discipline, works counts and is capable of spraying high exit velocities to all fields from a smooth lefty stroke. His improvements at the dish have extended power, which he has shown far more of this season.

At two levels in 2026, Salas has slashed .297/.372/.456, with 10 home runs, 19 doubles, 57 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. He also has 42 walks against 56 strikeouts. A late-season call-up is not out of the question.

10. Eli Willits, SS, Washington Nationals

Preseason rank: 19

Age: 18

Current level: High A

ETA: 2028

Eli Willits was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB draft. | Dan Squicciarini/Getty Images

The Nationals made the then-17-year-old Willits the youngest No. 1 pick in MLB draft history since Ken Griffey Jr., snagging him with the top overall selection in 2025. So far, it has been a great decision. A prep shortstop out of Oklahoma and the son of former Angels outfielder Reggie Willits, Eli reclassified to the ’25 draft class, and it paid off with an $8.2 million bonus as the top selection.

Willits is 6'1" and 180 pounds with plenty of projection. He profiles as a good defender at short and has good instincts to go along with a live arm. He owns a plus hit tool from both sides of the plate as a switch hitter, with an outstanding eye. His power lags slightly behind the bat at the moment, but he's shown more pop in 2026, and that should continue as he fills out.

Now 18, Willits has split time between A ball and High A this season, combining to slash .264/.416/.463 with 13 home runs, 65 RBIs, 53 stolen bases and a 135 wRC+ through 97 games. His plate discipline has been phenomenal, as he has walked 88 times while striking out 92 times. Perhaps most encouraging, his OPS against righties (.884) and lefties (.862) are fairly even.

Willits’s full season debut has gone about as well as anyone could have expected.

11. Theo Gillen, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 20

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2028

Gillen was the 18th pick in the 2024 draft as a prep outfielder from Westlake, Texas, and appeared to be a bit of a reach by the Rays. Two years later and he looks like a steal. The 20-year-old’s bat has flourished over the past two years, allowing him to jump levels and leap up prospect lists. Now he looks like one of the best outfield prospects in the game.

At 6'2" and 195 pounds, Gillen has ideal size for the outfield, especially when paired with plus speed that helps him track down balls and consistently steal bases. His lefty swing coils a bit in his setup but explodes on pitches allowing him to generate good power. There is some swing and miss in his game, but the power rewards are worth it. He has a fringy arm but may stick in center long-term.

Gillen has put together an outstanding season over two levels in 2026. Through 98 games, he has slashed .321/.429/.567 with 21 home runs, 80 RBIs, a 159 wRC+ and 40 stolen bases. He has shown very little lag when moving up levels, which should only further embolden Tampa Bay to continue pushing him aggressively.

12. Ryan Sloan, SP, Seattle Mariners

Preseason rank: 25

Age: 20

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

Sloan was widely projected as a first-rounder in 2024 out of the Illinois prep ranks, but he lasted until the 55th pick where the Mariners snagged him. They inked him to a well over-slot $3 million and he has become a development success story two seasons later.

Despite only being 20 years old, Sloan is already an imposing presence on the mound at 6'5" and 220 pounds. He pitches like his measurables. The big righty fires a fastball that sits in the mid-90s but can hit 99 with late life and ride. He has a sweeper that rates plus, but his best secondary offering is a kick-change he has harnessed and can deploy against anyone. He pounds the strike zone and attacks hitters, as evidenced by his 4.2% walk rate.

Sloan has spent the entire 2026 season at Double A and gone 3–3 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 100 strikeouts against 14 walks in 81 1/3innings. Given the depth of Seattle’s rotation, there is no reason to rush him to the big leagues, but it would be surprising if he didn’t debut in 2027.

13. Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Preseason rank: 13

Age: 21

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2027

Jenkins was the consensus top prep player in the 2023 MLB draft out of North Carolina, and the Twins had to be thrilled when he was still on the board at No. 5. He has lived up to that hype, consistently working his way through the system while showing a five-tool profile and a bat that will play at the highest level. His development has been slightly slowed by injuries, including a hamstring strain in spring training this year.

At 6'3" and 210 pounds, Jenkins has an ideal build for the outfield. He may not stick in center long term, but he profiles well at a corner. He possesses a smooth lefty swing that comes out of a crouched stance, and he flashes excellent bat speed with good plate discipline. The power is still developing for Jenkins, but given his size and hit tool, it’s only a matter of time. He has enough arm for any outfield spot to go along with good speed on the bases and in the field.

After being limited to 84 games in 2025 due to an ankle injury, he has been similarly slowed this season. He’s at Triple A now and has reminded everyone why he was such an exciting prospect. Through 64 games at that level, Jenkins is slashing .295/.392/.500 with nine home runs, 23 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a wRC+ of 124. His walk rate (12.5%) is elite while he has kept his strikeout rate (15.6%) down despite a jump in level.

There is no questioning his talent, but Jenkins needs to find a way to stay healthy. Hamstring and shoulder injuries have limited him this season, and injuries have limited him to 257 games since he was drafted.

14. Ethan Holliday, SS, Colorado Rockies

Preseason rank: N/A

Age: 19

Current level: A

ETA: 2029

The latest member of the Holliday family was the No. 4 pick in the 2025 draft and signed for a prep record $9 million. He was immediately sent to A ball, where he held his own in 18 games. He returned there to open the 2026 campaign, but only played in 33 games before needing season-ending surgery thanks to a stress fracture in his left foot. That lost year of development could be an issue, but the 19-year-old has enough advanced traits to make it not hurt him.

Holliday has big power in a left-handed swing built to drive baseballs. He’s 6'2" and 205 pounds and uses that frame to produce hard contact, though there is some swing-and-miss in his game as he has a tendency to sell out for hard contact. He’s an average runner and is smooth at shortstop, but is unlikely to stay there long-term. He’s likely ticketed for third base, especially as he fills out more. He has plenty of arm for the position.

In his brief 2026 campaign, Holliday slashed .262/.395/.557 with nine home runs, 32 RBIs and a 159 wRC+. He’ll need a healthy 2027 season to remain this high.

15. Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Preseason rank: 8

Age: 21

Current level: MLB

Detroit selected Clark with the third pick in the 2023 draft out of the Indiana prep ranks and he has done nothing by consistently climbing through the organization. After a good season in Triple A, Clark made his debut on July 31 and went 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Clark is a solid 5'11" and 205 pounds, and possesses excellent plate discipline. The 21-year-old hit tool is ahead of his power at the moment, but he’s continuing to show more of the latter. He has a slightly open stance from the left side and can spray the ball all over the field. He’s a plus-plus runner with a strong arm, and already looks like a great fit in center at the big league level.

Through the first 18 games of his MLB career, Clark is slashing .271/.320/.414 with a 105 wRC+. That followed 90 games at Triple A where he was at .276/.368/.434 and a 116 wRC+. His walk rate has dipped considerably in the majors to 5.3%, and he’s striking out 22.7% of the time. Expect that to even out over time as he adjusts to the level.

16. Mike Sirota, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 23

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

One of the Dodgers’ embarrassing collection of outfield prospects, Sirota has turned from a third-rounder in 2024 to a potential All-Star two years later. L.A. drafted him out of high school in ’21, but he opted to attend Northeastern, where the Reds snagged him. The Dodgers finally acquired him in the ’25 Gavin Lux trade. That’s looking like a massive steal.

Sirota could be plus across the board. He has great plate discipline from the right side and uses that to create favorable counts, and he makes hard contact to all fields. His power has played up this season as he has gotten better about getting his 6'2" frame behind his swing more. The 23-year-old has excellent speed and is a plus fielder with a good arm.

At two levels in 2026, Sirota has slashed .315/.468/.551 with 17 home runs, 62 RBIs and a 169 wRC+. He has walked 91 times while striking out 100, as more proof of his ability to work counts. He’ll be hard to keep in the minors much longer.

17. Luis Peña, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Preseason rank: 29

Age: 19

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2028

The Brewers signed Peña out of the Dominican Republic in 2024, and he has done nothing but impress since winning the Dominican Summer League batting title that year. The 19-year-old has steadily climbed through the organization and recently made his Double A debut. He has looked the part at every level.

At 5'11" and 185 pounds, Peña has a good build for his size. He possesses an advanced bat for his age and pounds fastballs from the right side, though he can get impatient against breaking stuff. When he does make contact, it’s hard as he produces big-time exit velocities. He has elite speed, but isn’t a great defender at short despite having a solid arm. He might fit better at second long-term.

Injuries and illness—including a scare where he collapsed during a game in April—have limited Peña to 56 games across three levels in 2026. He is hitting .306 with an .836 OPS, three home runs, 27 RBIs, a 112 wRC+ and 29 stolen bases.

Peña is likely to spend most of 2027 at Double A. He has elite potential but needs a full season of development, as he’s been rushed a bit so far.

18. Vahn Lackey, C, Minnesota Twins

Preseason rank: N/A

Age: 21

Current level: A

ETA: 2029

Vahn Lackey threw out a first pitch at Target Field in July after being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2026 MLB draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lackey one of the consensus top three players in the 2026 draft class out of Georgia Tech and wound up going No. 3 to the Twins. He possesses all the traits of a franchise catcher and was by far the top player at the position in the 2026 class. Minnesota handed him a $9.5 million bonus and immediately sent him to A ball.

At 6'2" and 215 pounds, Lackey has ideal size for a backstop. He is a contact machine, and his righty swing has plenty of power, though he’ll need to elevate the ball more as a professional. The raw power shows through in elevated exit velocities. He’s a decent runner on the bases and swiped 16 bags as a junior. He possesses a really good arm behind the plate and looks good back there as a receiver, though his blocking needs some work. He has the makeup to lead a pitching staff and should improve in all aspects behind the dish as he advances.

In his final collegiate season, Lackey hit .397 with a 1.291 OPS and 20 home runs, while walking (50) more than he struck out (38). He has started slow at A ball, but is still showing a good eye as he has slashed .213/.387/.340 through 13 games.

19. George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 21

Current level: MLB

The son of former big leaguer George Sr. and brother of 2026 first-rounder Jacob, Lombard comes from an athletic family and has been around the game his whole life. The Yankees snagged him in the first round as a Florida prep shortstop in ’23, and three years later he made his big league debut.

A lot of Lombard’s long-term value will depend on consistently making quality contact. He has struggled with elevated strikeout rates throughout his minor league career, though he cut his rate from 25.2% in 2025 to 21.2% this season. He has a compact swing from the right side, and his high walk rate (16.8% in 2026) balances any swing-and-miss tendencies. His power has steadily improved and he produced a career-best 12 home runs before being called up. He has good speed and is a good defender with enough arm, though he might not play short long-term.

Before his call-up, Lombard hit .284 with a .909 OPS and a 140 wRC+ across three levels in 2026. Through his first 14 big league games he appears up to the test, slashing .318/.380/.477 with two home runs, five RBIs and a 142 wRC+. If he can keep the strikeouts down, Lombard’s upside could be enormous.

RASMUSSEN: George Lombard Jr. Has What It Takes to Succeed Where Anthony Volpe Faltered

20. Alfredo Duno, C, Cincinnati Reds

Preseason rank: 41

Age: 20

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027



The Reds gave Duno a $3.1 million bonus during the 2023 international signing period, and they have to be thrilled with his development. After a 32-game debut stateside in ’24, he broke out last year by leading the Florida State League in home runs (18), on-base percentage (.430) and OPS (.948) while walking (95) more times than he struck out (91). He reached Double A at 20 years old this season.

Duno’s swing comes out of a tight crouch, and his bat speed is such that he can get to any pitch. He’s a big kid at 6'2" and 210 pounds, and looks like it in the box. He has tremendous raw power he can access on every swing, generating loud contact repeatedly. He’s slow-footed on the bases, but is quick enough behind the plate. He has a big arm and has improved as a receiver and at blocking balls in the dirt. He’ll never be an elite defender, but he looks at home as a catcher.

He has played 83 games across two levels in 2026 and has slashed .266/.391/.510 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and a wRC+ of 128. If he keeps hitting the way he has, he’ll force the Reds to call him up sooner than later.

21. Caleb Bonemer, SS, Chicago White Sox

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 20

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

Bonemer has taken a big leap forward this season, posting a .933 OPS with 31 home runs across two levels after earning Carolina League MVP honors last year. He has solid-to-good tools across the board and looks like a second-round steal from the 2024 draft.

22. Josuar Gonzalez, SS, San Francisco Giants

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 18

Current level: A

ETA: 2029

The top position player in the 2025 international signing class, Gonzalez has already proven himself stateside. The 18-year-old switch-hitter has slashed .345/.447/.548 through his first 49 games in 2026. He projects as a five-tool shortstop.

23. Sebastian Walcott, SS/3B, Texas Rangers

Sebastian Walcott has missed most of this season due to elbow surgery. | Homero Amador/Getty Images

Preseason rank: 9

Age: 20

Current level: AA

ETA: 2027

A former top 10 prospect, Walcott missed most of this season after an internal brace procedure on his right elbow. He still possesses an elite bat, with huge raw power. Through 22 games at two levels this season, he has slashed .295/.354/.545 with four home runs.

24. Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 21

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2027

A first-rounder as a prep catcher in 2023, Velazquez has improved every season and is slashing .290/.378/.543 with 24 home runs in 2026.

25. Felnin Celesten, SS, Seattle Mariners

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 20

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2028

A $4.7 million international signing in 2023, Celesten has massive upside. He was excellent at High A this season (.314/.409/.534) before a promotion to Double A, where he has struggled to a .587 OPS.

26. Jamie Arnold, LHP, Athletics

Preseason rank: 45

Age: 22

Current level: AA

ETA: 2027

The 11th pick in the 2025 draft, Arnold has three plus pitches, including an excellent slider. He has spent his entire first pro season at Double A and held his own, going 6–5 with a 3.67 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 108 innings over 22 starts.

27. Kendry Chourio, RHP, Kansas City Royals

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 18

Current level: High A

ETA: 2029

An international signing out of Venezuela last year, Chourio is already making an impact in High A at 18 years old. The righty pounds the strike zone, has a mid-90s fastball and backs it up with a big curveball, a good changeup and a low-80s slider. Through 18 starts across two levels in 2026, he is 6–2 with a 2.20 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings.

28. Eduardo Quintero, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Preseason rank: 48

Age: 20

Current level: High A

ETA: 2028

Quintero won California League MVP honors as a 19-year-old in 2025 and has backed that up in High A this season. Through 98 games, he has slashed .309/.441/.493 with 11 home runs, 58 RBIs and 40 stolen bases.

29. Anthony Eyanson, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 21

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

The Orioles acquired Eyanson from the Red Sox at the deadline as part of the Adley Rutschman trade. The 6'2" righty has been dominant during his first pro season in 2026, going 6–1 with a 1.58 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings. His mid-90s fastball is backed by an excellent high-spin slider, a plus curve and a splitter that remains a work in progress.

30. Jacob Lombard, SS, Miami Marlins

Preseason rank: N/A

Age: 18

Current level: A

ETA: 2030

I ranked Lombard as the top prep position player in the 2026 draft, but he fell to the Marlins at No. 14. His brother, George Lombard Jr., debuted for the Yankees a few weeks later, and his dad had a six-year MLB career. Jacob flashes five-tool potential in a 6'3" frame with big-time athleticism and a ton of raw power.

31. Drew Burress, OF, Athletics

Preseason rank: N/A

Age: 21

Current level: A

ETA: 2028

The No. 8 pick in the 2026 draft, Burress was arguably college baseball’s best player over the past three seasons. He wrapped up his career at Georgia Tech by slashing .358/.473/.658 with 16 home runs and 60 RBIs. He’s undersized at 5'8" and 185 pounds, but can hit, has plus power and is likely to stick in center.

32. Roldy Brito, 2B/OF, Colorado Rockies

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 19

Current level: High A

ETA: 2029

An international signing in 2024, Brito has made a big jump as a switch-hitter who makes solid contact and has excellent speed. Over two levels this season, he has slashed .318/.373/.484 while showing impressive pop by slugging 10 home runs. He has split time between second base and the outfield, so his future position remains up in the air.

33. Liam Doyle, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals

Preseason rank: 23

Age: 22

Current level: AA

ETA: 2027

Liam Doyle struck out two hitters and walked two at the 2026 Futures Game in his inning of work. | Rob Tringali/Getty Images

Doyle was the fifth pick in the 2025 draft and possesses a fastball that can touch 100. The southpaw’s secondary offerings need to catch up to his heater, and he has to cut down on his atrocious walk rate (13.1%). He’s gone 4–7 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 87 innings at Double A.

34. Rainiel Rodriguez, C. St. Louis Cardinals

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 19

Current level: AA

ETA: 2028

Rodriguez has some of the best raw power in the minors and has combined to slash .310/.400/.534 with 19 home runs across two levels in 2026. His defense behind the plate is a work in progress, and he might be ticketed for first base.

35. Thomas White, LHP, Miami Marlins

Preseason rank: 24

Age: 21

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

At 6'5" and 240 pounds, White has three plus pitches including one of the best sliders in the minors. He was shut down for the season in May due to a shoulder capsule sprain.

36. Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Minnesota Twins

Preseason rank: 35

Age: 23

Current level: MLB

The 21st pick in the 2024 draft made his big league debut this season and has looked the part. Through his first 10 games, he has slashed .314/.375/.429.

37. Edward Florentino, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 19

Current level: High A

ETA: 2029

An international signing in 2024, Florentino reached High A this season as a 19-year-old with big raw power. He’s only hitting .218 but has a .793 OPS and has hammered 19 home runs at the level.

38. Angel Genao, SS, Cleveland Guardians

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 22

Current level: MLB

A switch-hitting shortstop, Genao reached the big leagues this season and has slashed .333/.400/.444 through his first 13 games.

39. Jackson Flora, SP, San Francisco Giants

Preseason rank: N/A

Age: 21

Current level: Rookie

ETA: 2028

The No. 4 pick in the 2026 draft, Flora was the top pitcher in the class. The UC Santa Barbara product has three plus pitches, led by a fastball that can touch triple digits. He went 12–0 for the Gauchos in 2026, posting a 1.06 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 133 strikeouts in 102 innings.

40. Arjun Nimmala, SS, Los Angeles Angels

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 20

Current level: AA

ETA: 2028



The Blue Jays dealt Nimmala to the Angels as part of the José Soriano deal, as he became the top prospect swapped at the 2026 trade deadline. He has a ton of projection, with excellent power and a big arm, though he may not stick at short. Across four levels in 2026, he has slashed .258/.369/.455 with nine home runs.

41. Gage Wood, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Gage Wood started for the National League at the 2026 Futures Game. | Dan Squicciarin/Getty Images

Preseason rank: 30

Age: 22

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

A first-rounder in 2025, the 6’ and 205-pound Wood came out of Arkansas with an elite upper-90s fastball and secondaries that needed work. His curve has improved, but his slider remains a work in progress, and his changeup isn’t effective yet. He has made 21 starts at Double A this year and is 0–4 with a 4.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 76 innings.

42. Cam Caminiti, LHP, Atlanta Braves

Preseason rank: 42

Age: 20

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2028

Caminiti was one of the top prep pitchers in the 2024 draft, and the Braves grabbed him at No. 24. He boasts a mid-90s fastball and a slider that can be devastating. He needs to develop his changeup a bit more, but the 6'2" lefty has had success at two levels this year. So far he’s 3–4 with a 3.69 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings.

43. JoJo Parker, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

Preseason rank: 43

Age: 20

Current level: High A

ETA: 2029

The No. 8 pick in the 2025 draft has the makings of a franchise shortstop. He has reached High A in his first professional season and slashed .265/.393/.473 with 13 home runs.

44. Aiva Arquette, SS, Miami Marlins

Preseason rank: 50

Age: 22

Current level: AA

ETA: 2028

The top college bat in the 2025 draft class, Arquette’s season has been interrupted by several injuries. In 45 games, he posted 11 home runs and 42 RBIs at two levels.

45. Bryce Rainer, SS, Detroit Tigers

Preseason rank: 33

Age: 21

Current level: High A

ETA: 2028

The No. 11 pick in the 2025 draft, Rainer has a ton of raw power in his left-handed swing and has posted a .827 OPS and 16 home runs over two levels this season.

46. Aidan Miller, SS, Philadelphia Phillies

Preseason rank: 18

Age: 22

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2028

Miller has missed the entire 2026 campaign due to a back injury. That has dulled his shine as a prospect one season after he reached Triple A while hitting 14 home runs and stealing 59 bases.

47. Robbie Snelling, LHP, Miami Marlins

Preseason rank: 47

Age: 22

Current level: MLB

Snelling made one big league start before injuring the UCL in his left elbow. He underwent an internal brace procedure and could miss a few months of the 2027 season. If he returns healthy, the former prep football star boasts three pitches that could rate plus and pounds the strike zone.

48. Dax Kilby, SS, New York Yankees

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 19

Current level: A

ETA: 2029

The 39th pick in the 2025 draft, Kilby has an excellent hit tool in a quick lefty swing and displays good plate discipline. He won’t stick at shortstop but has solid upside if his power develops. A hamstring injury cost him much of this season.

49. Eric Booth Jr., OF, Baltimore Orioles

Preseason rank: N/A

Age: 18

Current level: A

ETA: 2030

Booth fell a few spots lower than projected in the 2026 draft, and the Orioles were happy to snag him at No. 7. He has plus-plus speed, is a great outfielder and makes consistent contact from the left side.

50. Luis Hernández, SS, San Francisco Giants

Preseason rank: Unranked

Age: 17

Current level: A

ETA: 2030

Signed for nearly $5 million in 2025, Hernández has handled his first season in the U.S. well, posting an .817 OPS and eight home runs in his first 74 games across two levels as a 17-year-old. He projects to have four plus tools and outstanding plate discipline.