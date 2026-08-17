Pirates Solve Biggest Problem vs. Red Sox

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled following the All-Star break, but there is one area in which they made massive strides in the past series.

The Pirates took two out of three games against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park, 8-4 in the series opener on Aug. 14 and 8-3 in the series finale on Aug. 16.

The biggest change for the series win, just the second for the Pirates in the second half of 2026, was their success against left-handed pitching, getting after both Red Sox starting pitchers in each game.

It was a big statement from the Pirates, who haven't had success against left-handed pitching this season at all.

Pirates Get after Red Sox Southpaws

The Pirates faced Red Sox rookie southpaw Jake Bennett in the first game and then Patrick Sandoval in the series finale.

Pittsburgh managed five hits and scored four runs in four innings against Bennett, while putting up nine hits and seven runs in four innings on Sandoval.

Aug 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Bryan Reynolds (10) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rafael Flores Jr. continued his hot streak, hitting a solo home run off of Bennett in the second inning and then an RBI-single in the fourth inning.

The Pirates also added two runs in the fourth inning off Bennett with a single from Ronny Simon and back-to-back doubles from Bryan Reynolds and Esmerlyn Valdez , with Valdez making it a two-run double to go up 4-0.

Brandon Lowe would add on to the Pirates' lead later, hitting a three-run home run off of Red Sox left-handed pitcher Jovani Morán in the fifth inning.

Valdez and Reynolds got things going against Sandoval in the first inning with back-to-back doubles and then Lowe hit an RBI-single, to put the Pirates up 2-0.

The Pirates then did even better in the fifth inning, with Jared Triolo leading off with a single, Valdez doubling and then both Reynolds and Lowe hitting RBI-singles to make it 4-0.

Jake Mangum would single to load the bases and then recently called up infielder Nick Yorke hit a two-run single to increase the Pirates' advantage to 6-0.

Henry Davis would hit a sacrifice fly to add on and make it 7-0, ending Sandoval's outing and almost ensuring a Pirates victory.

Yorke then came through again with another RBI-single in the seventh inning, this time off of Red Sox left-hander Raymond Burgos.

Pirates Fix Struggles Against LHP

The Pirates haven't hit well against left-handed pitching this season, 12-26 when they face a southpaw starter and just 4-9 against southpaws after the All-Star break.

Pittsburgh is hitting .243/.309/.382 for an OPS of .692 against left-handed pitching, while hitting .262/.343/.424 for an OPS of .767 against right-handed pitching, including a 49-39 record against them.

The Pirates have found certain hitters who can really take advantage of left-handed pitching, particularly in rookie right-handed batters like Flores and Valdez, plus switch-hitter Reynolds.

Aug 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) hits a three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yorke also made a big impression in his first game for the Pirates in more than three months and could provide some offense off the bench.

The Pirates also have other right-handed bats in Triolo and Billy Cook, while switch hitters in Simon and Mangum have had success against lefties.

Pittsburgh will also hope to get back left-handed batter Oneil Cruz back from injury, who made massive improvements against left-handed pitching this season.

Two other injured players who hit left-handed pitching well include right-handed bat Konnor Griffin and left-handed bat Ryan O'Hearn , who the Pirates will want before the end of 2026.

It's been a tough time for the Pirates against southpaws, but they may have found out a way to attack them better than ever before.

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