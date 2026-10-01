The 2026 MLB postseason is underway, which means the chase for the World Series is officially on.

Last year's matchup between the Dodgers and Blue Jays proved to be an instant classic, with Los Angeles winning its second straight championship. Will the 2026 Fall Classic match last year's version? Time will tell.

October is defined by the players who step up to meet the moment. So how well do you know your playoff history? Let's put it to the test by seeing how many World Series MVP's you can name since 2000.

&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;TypeRush&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;gt;Can You Name Every World Series MVP Since 2000?&amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;October is the time when the best are at their best. Here are some of the greatest Fall Classic heroes of the 21st century.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2000&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2001 (shared award)&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2001 (shared award)&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2002&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2003&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2004&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2005&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2006&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2007&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2008&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2009&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2010&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2011&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2012&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2013&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2014&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2015&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2016&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2017&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2018&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2019&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2020&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2021&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2022&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2023&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2024&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;2025&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;

The first World Series MVP award was handed out in 1955, when Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres took home the honors after the Dodgers beat the Yankees in seven games.

Four players have won multiple World Series MVP awards: Sandy Koufax (1963 and '65), Bob Gibson ('64 and '67), Reggie Jackson ('73 and '77) ... and a player who appears in the quiz above.