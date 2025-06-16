Rafael Devers Told Reporters Distractions in Boston Were Behind Him Right Before Trade
Rafael Devers hit a home run in the Boston Red Sox win over the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. Then he was traded to the San Francisco Giants. In between those two events, Devers spoke with the media and sounded optmistic.
Through a translator, Devers told reporters that he felt the team's starting pitchers were giving the team a better chance and that once teammates came back from injuries, they would only get better.
"I feel like we've been playing good baseball," Devers said through a translator. "I still feel like we have more." He also told reporters that he was just playing baseball now.
Asked whether the "drama" and "distractions" with the team were behind him and the team, Devers said yes.
Devers hit .356 with seven home runs and 33 RBI in May, but had cooled down in June. The Red Sox had won five straight and seven of their last eight games before they traded Devers.
However Devers really felt, the Red Sox clearly did not agree.