The Best Trade Fits for Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman

The Giants will likely be looking to sell at this year’s trade deadline, with the 2026 MLB season quickly having gotten away from them. Sitting at 29–43 and in fourth place in the NL West, it didn’t take long for it to become clear that Tony Vitello’s first season in San Francisco would not be a successful one.

The Giants have a handful of sizable contracts on the books, and they’ll be looking to offload them to expedite their rebuild. Among the players likely to be shopped at the trade deadline will be Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman, per ESPN’s Buster Olney.

But finding a trade partner for those contracts could prove difficult. Devers, who has looked like a shell of the player he was with the Red Sox, is in just the third season of a 10-year, $313.5 million deal. He’s scheduled to make $28.5 million in each of the next seven seasons and is under contract through the 2033 season, at which point he’ll be 36.

Adames is also tied down for another five seasons, and to make things worse, his contract is backloaded so he’s set to earn $31.142 million over the remaining years of the deal. Adames initially signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Giants, of which he’s in the second season.

Chapman is also in the second year of his long-term deal. He’s signed to a six-year, $151 million contract that pays him $25.166 million annually, and he’ll be tied down through the 2030 season.

In short, these are not easy contracts to offload. The Giants made an aggressive push toward contention by signing Chapman and Adames and subsequently trading for Devers after his fallout in Boston. Clearly, those moves have not yielded the desired result, and now San Francisco is looking for an early out to those commitments in order to get their rebuild underway. They'll have to agree to eat significant chunks of these deals to get a conversation going.

So, what teams could realistically look to pursue any of the aforementioned trio?

Rafael Devers trade destinations

Rafael Devers is under contract through 2033. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

New York Mets

The Mets aren’t quite ready to throw in the towel on the 2026 season despite it being a truly disastrous campaign. Perhaps they’d be willing to offer a lifeline to Devers if the Giants were willing to eat part of his annual salary. New York has struggled all season long to get production at first base from Mark Vientos, who's been below replacement level. Jared Young has been a nice find there recently, but he's in his age-30 season and has 73 MLB games under his blet.

Just because New York hasn’t been competitive this season doesn’t mean they’re going down the path of a rebuild. Far from it, in fact, and adding another All-Star caliber player in Devers could be a big boost. Plus, there's reason to believe that Devers’s numbers would improve dramatically if he played in a more hitter-friendly stadium than Oracle Park. Devers ranks in the 87th percentile for hard-hit rate and 89th percentile for average exit velocity. Even if those metrics haven’t translated to results on the field, he’s still hitting the ball plenty hard and making solid contact.

Other possible fits: Tigers, Phillies

Willy Adames trade fits

Giants SS Willy Adames is under contract through the 2031 season. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Atlanta Braves

The Braves could use a boost in offensive production at shortstop. As it stands, Atlanta utilizes a rotation of Mauricio Dubón, Ha-seong Kim and Jorge Mateo at the position, but none are all too impressive at the plate. With the Braves looking like legitimate contenders for the World Series this year, currently owners of MLB’s best record at 46–25, they could look to acquire Adames to enhance their chances of winning a championship.

Adames’s defense is rather poor, but what he can provide at the plate would be a major boost for the Braves, who could also flex him into a DH role if need be. Adames has hit 30-plus home runs in three of the last four seasons. Whether the Braves would be willing to acquire a player with five more years on their contract remains to be seen, but he could make an immediate impact for a team that’s ready to win a title this year.

Other possible fits: Rays, Blue Jays

Matt Chapman trade destinations

Matt Chapman is under contract with the Giants through the 2030 season. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

New York Yankees

Third base has been an area of weakness for the Yankees this season, who are expected to be in the market for an upgrade at the hot corner, as well as a right-handed bat to fortify the lineup. Well, a trade for Chapman could kill two birds with one stone. Chapman remains one of the best defensive third basemen in MLB, and he’s consistently been an above-average hitter throughout his entire career.

This season, Chapman is slashing .261/.348/.414 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs in 71 games. He ranks second among Giants position players with1.8 fWAR, trailing only Luis Arráez. As Ryan McMahon continues to struggle at the plate, the Yankees could look to improve at the position by bringing in Chapman, who has hit 20-plus home runs in four of the last five seasons while playing quality defense.

Other possible fits: Phillies, Reds

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