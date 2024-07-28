Randy Johnson Had Amazing Advice for Phenom Paul Skenes
Randy Johnson knows a thing or two about hefty expectations thrown at a young phenom pitcher. So he might be the perfect person to give Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes some advice for how to platform what will hopefully be a long and successful career.
Johnson, in his first season in 1988, started four games (3-0) to the tune of a 2.42 ERA in 26.0 innings with 25 strikeouts. Skenes (who is two years younger than Johnson was when he made his MLB debut) went 4-0 in his first four starts with a 2.45 ERA in 22.0 innings with 30 strikeouts. Almost eerily similar starts!
Johnson went on to have the kind of career Skenes certainly hopes he can piece together. He won five Cy Young Awards, was a 2001 World Series MVP for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and is now in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
He was honored before a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday and had a chance to connect with Skenes. He talked about what advice he gave him here:
"Basically just told him that you're a special pitcher. Not many pitchers come around like you every year. You're once every twenty, thirty years. And don't put limitations on yourself and don't let anyone else put limitations on yourself because then if you do, you're never gonna know what kind of pitcher you could have been."
It's fitting advice for a pitcher who has already been pulled out of a no-hit bid after the seventh inning to manage his pitch count and fatigue.
Skenes has now gotten advice from Bob Uecker and Randy Johnson this season on road games. For an impressionable rookie, that has to be valuable.