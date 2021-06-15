Sports Illustrated home
Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to build off the positives from their series in Los Angeles as they kick off a two-game series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
Author:
Publish date:

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers (25-41) at Houston Astros (37-28)

Tuesday, June 15, 2021
7:10 PM CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.13 ERA)
vs
HOU: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.96 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KLAT1010, KMBE, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 3B Brock Holt
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. 1B Nate Lowe
  6. 2B Nick Solak
  7. DH Willie Calhoun
  8. LF Jason Martin
  9. C Jose Trevino

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jose Altuve
  2. LF Michael Brantley
  3. 3B Alex Bregman
  4. DH Yordan Alvarez
  5. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  6. SS Carlos Correa
  7. RF Chas McCormick
  8. CF Myles Straw
  9. C Martín Maldonado

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • David Dahl (left rib cage contusion): Dahl was eligible to return from the Injured List on June 5, but developed a back issue while recovering from the rib injury, per general manager Chris Young. There is no timetable for his return as of now.
  • Ian Kennedy (mild left hamstring strain): When Kennedy went on the IL last week, manager Chris Woodward didn't think his injury was anything serious, and expected him to be available for the second game in Houston.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood will not throw for two weeks, and then begin an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.

Rangers Minor League Injuries

  • Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): What was thought to be only a few days, Foscue is still dealing with a rib contusion.
  • Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Working his way back from a back strain.
  • Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return.
  • Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least another week, then will be re-evaluated.
  • Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.

