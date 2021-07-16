Rangers vs Blue Jays: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers return from the All-Star break with a 10-game road trip that starts in Buffalo, New York against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Texas Rangers (35-55) at Toronto Blue Jays (45-42)
Friday, July 16, 2021
6:07 PM CT
Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-5, 4.86 ERA)
vs
TOR: LHP Robbie Ray (7-4, 3.13 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Toronto Blue Jays
TV: SportsNet, SportsNet-1
Radio: SN590
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- DH Andy Ibáñez
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- C Jonah Heim
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- LF Eli White
- 2B Nick Solak
- 3B Charlie Culberson
Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Bo Bichette
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- CF George Springer
- LF Teoscar Hernández
- RF Randall Grichuk
- 3B Cavan Biggio
- DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- C Reese McGuire
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, and may be able to return to the Rangers sometime in September.
- Jose Trevino (right forearm contusion): Trevino is beginning a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Friday.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. There has been no indication yet of when Bush might return. The All-Star break was the soonest he was expected to come back.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff has been on a rehab assignment that began in Arizona and is now rehabbing at Double-A Frisco.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined a minimum of eight months.
