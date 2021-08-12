Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers head into Wednesday night looking to build off their gritty victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
Texas Rangers (40-73) at Seattle Mariners (59-55)
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
9:10 PM CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
Probables:
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.16 ERA)
vs
SEA: LHP Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest, MLB Network
Radio: 710
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 3B Yonny Hernandez
- CF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- 2B Andy Ibáñez
- C Jonah Heim
- LF Charlie Culberson
- RF DJ Peters
- DH Curtis Terry
Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers head into Wednesday night looking to build off their gritty victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
Rangers Minor League Notes: Six Players To Frisco IL, Foscue Highlights Wave of Promotions
The Texas Rangers made a flurry of transactions throughout the minor leagues on Wednesday.
Rangers History Today: Enshrinement of Two Fan-Favorites In Franchise Hall Of Fame
On this day, two legendary Rangers entered the franchise's Hall of Fame — a player and a broadcaster.
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
- SS J.P. Crawford
- RF Mitch Haniger
- 3B Kyle Seager
- 1B Ty France
- 2B Abraham Toro
- CF Jarred Kelenic
- C Cal Raleigh
- LF Jake Fraley
- DH Jake Bauers
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement): Manager Chris Woodward confirmed on Tuesday that Dunning is on schedule for a return to the rotation when the team comes home on Friday.
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw one inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. The Rangers will have him throw once again before evaluating when to bring him back to the big league club.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.
More From SI's Inside The Rangers:
- Rangers Minor League Notes: Six Players To Frisco IL, Foscue Highlights Wave of Promotions
- Rangers Exemplify 'Grit' In 5-4 Victory Over Mariners
- Will Sam Huff's Power Surge Dictate His Timeline Back To Rangers?
Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!
Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook