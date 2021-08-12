Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers head into Wednesday night looking to build off their gritty victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Texas Rangers (40-73) at Seattle Mariners (59-55)

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

9:10 PM CT

T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA

Probables:

TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.16 ERA)

vs

SEA: LHP Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest, MLB Network

Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B Yonny Hernandez CF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe 2B Andy Ibáñez C Jonah Heim LF Charlie Culberson RF DJ Peters DH Curtis Terry

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

SS J.P. Crawford RF Mitch Haniger 3B Kyle Seager 1B Ty France 2B Abraham Toro CF Jarred Kelenic C Cal Raleigh LF Jake Fraley DH Jake Bauers

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement): Manager Chris Woodward confirmed on Tuesday that Dunning is on schedule for a return to the rotation when the team comes home on Friday.

Manager Chris Woodward confirmed on Tuesday that Dunning is on schedule for a return to the rotation when the team comes home on Friday. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw one inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. The Rangers will have him throw once again before evaluating when to bring him back to the big league club.

King threw one inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. The Rangers will have him throw once again before evaluating when to bring him back to the big league club. Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.

Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook