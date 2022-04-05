Skip to main content

Andy Ibáñez Smashes Two Home Runs in Rangers' 11-5 Loss To Padres

Just days before he takes over at the hot corner, Andy Ibáñez parked two home runs in the Rangers' loss to the Padres.

The Texas Rangers fell to the San Diego Padres on Monday in Surprise, 11-5. With one game left to play in spring training, Texas’ Cactus League record stands at 9-6-2.

The Rangers' offense was led by Andy Ibáñez, who belted solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings for his first two long balls in Cactus League play. His multi-homer game was the second by a Ranger this spring (Mitch Garver). Ibáñez, who will begin the season as the regular third baseman, has slashed .357/.424/.714/1.138 this spring.

Marcus Semien had a solid day at the plate, lining a double to right-center field and scoring a run in the first inning before cranking a solo home run in the third inning. After going 2-for-20 over his first eight Cactus League games, Semien has since gone 5-for-13 with a home run and two doubles.

Apr 1, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) grounds out in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning struggled with command in his final exhibition outing, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts in only two innings. He was lifted with two outs in the second inning, but spring training rules allowed him to re-enter in the third. 

Brett Martin, Greg Holland and Joe Barlow all posted scoreless innings, with Martin striking out the side in the fifth inning. Holland, a non-roster invitee, has pitched in five games this spring, allowing only four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in five scoreless innings. Four of the Padres' runs were scored off two Rangers pitchers from minor league camp.

What's Next?

The Rangers will close out their Cactus League schedule on Tuesday with a 2:05 p.m. CT matchup against the Chicago Cubs at Surprise Stadium. Rangers southpaw Taylor Hearn (2-0, 2.08 ERA) is scheduled to start against Cubs right-hander Alec Mills (0-1, 12.27 ERA). The game will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest.

The Rangers are set to leave after Tuesday's game for Toronto for Friday's season opener.

