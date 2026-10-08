Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Guardians-White Sox Game 4)

There is just a single game in the MLB playoffs on Thursday. Game 4 in the American League Division Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees turned out to be not necessary after the Rays completed the sweep in The Bronx last night.

That means that Game 4 between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will take center stage with first pitch scheduled for 8:00 p.m. et.

I have a pick and a prop for Game 4 as the White Sox look to close out the Guardians.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Oct. 8.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cleveland Guardians (-117) at Chicago White Sox

Chase Meidroth OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+105)

Cleveland Guardians (-117) at Chicago White Sox

I explained in the full betting preview for Guardians vs. White Sox why I like Cleveland to force a Game 5:

The Guardians’ bats came alive in Game 3, and they could very well keep that up given Chicago’s pitching situation on Thursday afternoon. It’s not an elimination game for the Sox, so it probably won’t be all hands on deck as they could save their best arms for Game 5.

Parker Messick pitched well against the White Sox in the regular season and I expect him to get back to that here in Game 4.

I’m tempted to take the Guardians on the run line at a nice plus number, but the -117 will do just fine.

Chase Meidroth OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+105)

While I like the Guardians in the game, I do still think there is value on White Sox infielder Chase Meidroth at the plate, as explained in the Game 4 betting preview:

After an 0 for 4 start in Game 1 of this series, Chase Meidroth went 2 for 4 with an RBI in Game 2, and then 1 for 4 with a run scored yesterday.

The White Sox infielder is now 7 for 19 with three runs scored and five RBI through five games this postseason, going OVER 1.5 HRR in four of those contests.

On the season, Meidroth hit .350 vs. LHP (.247 vs. RHP), and he is 4 for 15 in his career against Messick.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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